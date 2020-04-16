The internet is still hanging around despite the coronavirus

The United States now has 31,000 coronavirus deaths, 22 million are unemployed, and the Small Business Administration (SBA) ‘s Small Business Protective Programming Loan Program is out of money. But in the face of the constant darkness of bad news, there is a bright spot of good news: The Internet is on and on.

It is a good thing because without him we would be alone as long as we were in his place. Without him we would not be able to work at home, I would not mind being able to video conference with friends and family. Without the network, we will not be able to stream movies, order merchandise, etc. and then. Not that there is any doubt about it, but the pandemic has underscored how far we have become a nation under the internet.

When the pandemic storm first appeared on the horizon, there was great fear that the Internet would be abandoned under load. Now, weeks after our first stay at home, we have discovered that the internet is the challenge of tens of millions of Americans staying and working from home.

Quickly, a leading cloud computing company found that in the New York / New Jersey region – the hardest hit area in the United States – Internet traffic jumped 44.6% in March, but speeds of discharge decreased only 5.5%. In California, meanwhile, traffic increased 46.5% in March, while download speed remained largely unchanged (actually increasing 1.2%). In summary, Fastly said, “We can safely say that the Internet is doing well, despite the constantly increasing burden.”

Nokia has seen video conference traffic explode 700 percent since February 1, as well as a 40 percent jump in general traffic. Video playback, of course, also jumped. Nokia has seen traffic in dual traffic. However, he said, “We have seen maximum demand stabilization, with manageable growth in traffic.”

Surprisingly, ThousandEyes, a global enterprise internet analytics company, has found that despite this huge increase in traffic, Internet service providers (ISPs) are doing well. For example, the ISP dropout rate dropped 40 percent from April 6 to April 12.

David Belson, the chief director of the Internet Society for Research and Analysis of the Internet Society, thinks that one of the reasons the Internet has proven so robust is:

“Application providers (such as Microsoft with Office 365 and Google with G Suite) have been doing a lot of work, increasing in many cases accelerating their scaling plans by one year to a week or two, I know many of the IXPs ( Internet exchange points) have come to their participants with offers that basically say, “Hey, whatever you need, it’s low cost, no cost, basically connect with anyone you want at whatever price you can.” So you’ve worked hard to help minimize or limit those bottlenecks. “

Of course, there are still bumps. Cloudflare, one of the leading content delivery networks (CDNs), recently had a major error with the service. The cause? A technician unplugged the wrong cables.

Another reason ISPs and CDNs have taken this opportunity into account is because their leadership is responsible for their services. For example, instead of simply blaming the technology, Cloud Prince, CEO of Cloudflare, tweeted:

“No, it’s our fault. Even if someone we hired screwed, it’s still our fault. We didn’t give clear enough instructions. And, worst of all, we allowed a configuration where a predictable error could lead to widespread disruption.” . Full responsibility. “

So, even though the Internet is busier than ever, thanks to strong leadership and companies working behind the scenes to improve internet pairing, the Internet is managing the burden. We have a lot of problems, but the internet is not one.

