The internet-based 911 service could help narrow down the caller location – nationally

Loading...

Emergency services will soon need to make sure they can locate people who are calling 911 on their phones.

The technically complex shift that the Canadian telecommunications authority prescribes to the so-called next-generation 9-1-1 – or NG9-1-1 – should enable a faster and more accurate system in which data, photos, videos and text messages can ultimately flow.

CONTINUE READING:

"It's not like TV": Why should you know exactly where you are when you call 911?



"People mistakenly assume they automatically know where you are when using a cell phone because this type of device has GPS capabilities," said Alex Brossault, data program manager at the city of Guelph in Ont. "The truth is that it doesn't get to the point."

911 dispatchers are currently asking callers where they are. Landline connections are tied to a physical address, while in cell phones a process called triangulation of cell towers can bring a caller's location closer to the nearest known intersection.

The story continues under the advertisement

Problems can arise when mobile phone callers do not know where they are or cannot speak or hear. Dispatchers may know a caller's location just a few hundred meters away, which can affect response times.

1:08

A woman who called 911 to order a pizza actually reported domestic violence

A woman who called 911 to order a pizza actually reported domestic violence

NG9-1-1 aims to circumvent the problems by switching to a new internet-based system. The Canadian Radio, Television and Telecommunications Commission has ordered the new system for voice calls by June 2020 and for texts by December 2020.

In principle, every connected telephone has an Internet protocol address, which is referred to with key data records, which are usually provided by municipalities. The database includes all street addresses in an area and the entry point of buildings. Emergency service borders are also accessible to ensure that the right emergency services are deployed.

CONTINUE READING:

B.C. Refurbishment of the 911 shipping system after the woman's death following an ambulance delay



The result should enable the 911 system to determine the position of the callers to within a few centimeters.

"We're getting to the meter, the accuracy is below the meter," said Brossault.

Currently, people who are deaf or who have speech impairments can send 911 services from a mobile phone. However, you need to register in advance, connect to 911 through a voice call, and then send an SMS. The public cannot use texts for emergency services. This will also change in the coming year, since everyone can access text with a smartphone.

The story continues under the advertisement

1:39

The York Regional Police emergency call, a video about the arrest of a disabled driver, resulted in a conviction

The York Regional Police emergency call, a video about the arrest of a disabled driver, resulted in a conviction

Once fully implemented, NG9-1-1 goes far beyond speaking or writing SMS messages.

"Canadians could eventually stream videos of an emergency, send photos of accidental damage or a fleeing suspect, and send personal medical information, including accessibility requirements, that could greatly help emergency personnel," the CRTC said.

New Brunswick is one of the leading provinces in implementing the new 911 technology and has developed a citizen address system that better supports current 911 operations and paves the way for next-generation 9-1-1 services.

CONTINUE READING:

Tillsonburg homeowner chooses 911 for bat removal: Oxford County OPP



Diane Pelletier, director of the New Brunswick NB 911 Bureau, said the goal is to quickly get the right assets to the right place in an emergency. New processes and tools improved the exchange of road data with the three most populous cities in the province, and more municipalities were expected to be added within a few months.

"We can provide our emergency services partners such as the police, fire departments and paramedics with even more up-to-date information about the road network so that they can get to the caller as quickly as possible," said Pelletier.

00:58

The caller asks the 911 operator for emergency service to Union Station in Toronto

The caller asks the 911 operator for emergency service to Union Station in Toronto

Overall, the regulator said that switching from analog to IP-based systems should improve the ability of emergency personnel to deal with call congestion and natural disasters and improve responses.

The story continues under the advertisement

In addition, the technology could eventually allow users to make 911 calls through instant messaging apps or even Facebook. The system can also manipulate GPS data from, for example, a car's navigation system so dispatchers can find someone who has had an accident.

The CRTC wants the current 911 system to be completely decommissioned by 2023.

1:41

A woman's death leads to changes in the 911 system

A woman's death leads to changes in the 911 system

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,