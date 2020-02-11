The International Energy Agency says global CO2 emissions have flattened out

Global carbon dioxide emissions from power generation fell to 33 gigatons last year after two years of growth, although a further increase was expected with the growth of the global economy.

The International Energy Agency says that the growth of renewable energies and the switch from coal to natural gas have resulted in lower emissions from industrialized countries.

The milder weather in several countries and slower economic growth in some emerging markets have also helped, the agency said on Tuesday.

“We now have to work hard to ensure that 2019 is remembered as the final peak of global emissions, not just another growth spurt,” said IEA CEO Fatih Birol.

Important news this morning: The latest data from @IEA show that global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions will no longer increase in 2019. Necessary first step and the hope that CO2 could peak in this decade and start to decrease.

Our press release 👇https: //t.co/jlDW5DFHZa

– Jad Mouawad (@jadmouawad), February 11, 2020

The significant drop in emissions in advanced economies offset growth in other countries.

Energy sector emissions in advanced economies dropped to the level of the late 1980s, when electricity demand was a third lower than today, the IEA said.

European Union emissions decreased last year by 160 million tonnes or 5 percent, due to the increased use of natural gas and wind power to generate electricity.

The United States saw emissions decrease by 140 million tons, or 2.9 percent, from a year earlier.

Japan’s emissions declined by 45 million tons or around 4 percent as the production of recently restarted nuclear reactors increased.

However, emissions in the rest of the world rose by almost 400 million tons in 2019. Almost 80 percent of the growth came from countries in Asia where coal-fired power plants continued to grow.

The contribution of the switch from coal to gas was analyzed in a #IEA # WEO report last year: “Potential to reduce up to 1.2 Gt CO2 emissions by switching from coal to existing gas-fired plants. This would be global Energy supply affects sector emissions by 10% “https://t.co/BTMbNUDsKi pic.twitter.com/J2re2s0c4T

– Peter Zeniewski (@PZeniewski) February 11, 2020

China’s emissions rose more slowly than before, due to slower economic growth and higher emissions of low-carbon power sources such as nuclear power and renewable energies.

According to the IEA, emissions growth in India was “moderate” last year.

The country’s coal-fired power generation declined for the first time since 1973, but demand for fossil fuels in other areas such as transportation offset the decline.

Emissions in Southeast Asia rose sharply due to robust coal demand.

aap