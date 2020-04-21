The inspired game of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ makes David’s 6 Tamagotchis unique

Alexis Rose of Schitt’s Creek is perhaps best known for all her singing, all dance performances of her hit (?) Single, “A Little Bit Alexis.”

But who can forget that he was also the one who left the charge on six Tamagotchis and killed each of them. Here to extinguish the hope of human neglect is a game called Turbogatchi, created by Niantic, Inc. game designer Joe Magdalena.

In Season 5 of Schitt’s Creek, you may remember David Rose (Dan Levy) hesitating to put his shop in the hands of his brother. “Is this about the stupid Tamagotchis?” Alexis asked David. “You left me six of them, David. Taking care of many is like a full-time job!”

Why is it so unreliable, you might be fair to ask? Well, all six of the Tamagotchis left this mortal coil.

Now, you can put yourself in Alexis’s shoes to find out what the six Tamagotchis really care about at the same time in Magdalena’s game. To play, just click here and get cracked.

Turns out, it’s pretty difficult. You have to feed them, clean them, and get them. I manage to keep my progress for 40 days, according to the game.

“Your brother David left you, Alexis, in charge of his 6 ADULT virtual pets in PERFECT HEALTH! How long can you keep them all alive and happy,” read Magdalena’s description of the game. “After they are all dead (they die) you will get a score of how long they have all lived. Make sure you share and be proud of your highest score!”

Eww, David!

