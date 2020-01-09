The Insignia GSi 2020 with 227 hp makes its debut as Opel details the new range of engines

Loading...

Opel introduced the Insignia facelifted last month and now the company has unveiled the updated GSi variant at the Brussels motor show.

With an instantly recognizable appearance, the revisited model has a revised grille which is flanked by new adaptive Pixel LED IntelliLux lights. These have a total of 168 LED elements, compared to the previous 32.

Under the grille is a sportier front bumper with a larger air intake. The model also has familiar “saber-tooth” chrome accents.

Opel hasn’t talked much about the interior, but photos show that the model has GSi-branded leather sports seats, alloy pedals, and shiny black trim. They joined by an updated instrument cluster and a revised infotainment system.

In terms of performance, there is a new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine developing 227 hp (169 kW / 230 hp). It is connected to a new nine-speed automatic transmission that transmits power to a Twinster all-wheel drive with torque vectorization.

Other performance features include Brembo brakes and an improved steering system. The model also has an adaptive FlexRide suspension with Standard, Tour, Sport and Competition modes.

The new range of engines

In addition to presenting the GSi, Opel revealed the technical specifications of the standard model. Under the hood, there is an assortment of new three- and four-cylinder engines that all belong to the same family. This is an important change because the previous Insignia had engines from three different families.

The three cylinders are borrowed from the Astra and are up to 110 lb (50 kg) lighter than their predecessors. The 1.4 liter turbocharged gasoline produces 143 hp (107 kW / 145 hp) and 174 lb-ft (236 Nm) of torque, while the 1.5 liter diesel develops 120 hp (90 kW / 122 hp) and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque.

There are also four-cylinder petrol and diesel options. The latter will be introduced later this year, while petrol is a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that now has cylinder deactivation technology.

In the standard model, the 2.0-liter gasoline produces 197 hp (147 kW / 200 hp) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque. In the GSi, it develops 227 hp (169 kW / 230 PS) but the nominal torque remains unchanged.

The 2.0-liter engines are connected to a standard nine-speed automatic transmission. All three cylinders come with a six-speed manual transmission, but an eight-speed automatic will be available as an option.

