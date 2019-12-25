The innovation center aims to unite rural and urban Utah

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Putting Skittles in a freeze dryer began as an experiment, one Mike Sarles laughs and describes as "a little silly."

But I was curious to try it, so he did it. Content with the results, he printed some labels and placed the fruity sweets, inflated to twice their normal size, on consignment at a local store in Panguitch. In two weeks, he had sold 40 packages.

It is the kind of entrepreneurial spirit that community leaders expect to cultivate a new business innovation center in Garfield County next year. The center, located in the city office of Panguitch and funded by a new grant from the Governor's Economic Development Office, will provide a space for remote workers and aspiring small business owners in rural southern Utah, including Young people who might otherwise be attracted to career opportunities at the Wasatch Front.

"It brings our children back home and strengthens our community," said Callie Ward, an assistant professor at the Utah State University Extension and one of the project leaders.

The grant to finance rural innovation and coworking centers is the latest development in a broader state effort to close the gap between what Rep. Carl Albrecht, a Republican for Richfield, describes as the "two different worlds" contained within the state of the Beehive: Rural Utah and the most urban Wasatch Front.

"We are not getting companies, so let's do the second best" by encouraging remote work and local businesses, said Albrecht, who sponsored the 2019 bill that created the grant. "If you can't beat them, join them."

The migration of young people from rural areas to cities has been well documented throughout the United States, which has led some cities and small counties to seek creative solutions. Leland Pollock, president of the Garfield County Commission, attributes the loss of young people in his county in recent decades in part to the closure of local sawmills and the general decline of the industry since the 1990s.

Now, Pollock said, "our number 1 export is our children."

The scholarship program of the Center for innovation and rural coworking goes hand in hand with two other state programs with similar objectives. The pilot program of the Rural Initiative online through Utah State University educates and trains people in rural Utah with an interest in developing remote work skills, while the Rural Economic Development Incentives program encourages Companies create jobs in rural counties.

In its first year, the scholarship program of the Center for innovation and rural rural work distributed $ 500,000 to centers such as Panguitch. The Panguitch Center received $ 67,000. The rest of the money was distributed to other communities throughout the state.

The $ 67,000 grant from the Governor's Office of Economic Development will cover the project in Garfield County for 18 months. After that point, Ward said, the hope is that the center can operate on its own.

The organizers are still analyzing the exact details about prices and membership, but this is how it will work: those interested in using the space will buy a monthly or annual pass, with daily passes also available for people passing through the city and They need a pass. place to work The center will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The space will include semi-private offices, or cubicles, for four to six people, with a conference and work room available for 10 other part-time remote workers. It will also include a commercial kitchen for people with food-based business ideas.

The center "will encourage people who may have an idea, but have not discovered how to use their idea to earn money," said Sarles, who also serves as coordinator of the program for the rural online University Extension Initiative Utah State in Garfield County. "It will give them a place to come and do that."

In addition to being a workspace, the center will probably be used for programming the USU Extension, 4-H classes, community groups and other events.

"Since we are a smaller community, there will be many trials and mistakes to develop this," Ward said.

The coworking space will be a practical tool for remote workers, particularly those who have a weak Internet connection, or who have no Internet connection, at home, a common challenge in some rural areas.

But it will also send a message that southern Utah is on board with "the shift to this new paradigm of working from home" about office life, Sarles said.

Community leaders expect the message to be especially attractive to outdoor activities enthusiasts and those who prefer life in small towns, but they may not have considered career opportunities outside of larger cities.

"I think the really important thing is that he says Panguitch likes remote workers," Sarles said. “You can go where you love. You can enjoy where you live. "