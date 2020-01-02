The inner story of the AppStore, Marc Benioff from Salesforce, and a gifted URL to Steve Jobs

Loading...

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff came up with the idea of ​​calling the company’s software ecosystem “AppStore” after meeting Steve Jobs in 2003, years before the iPhone or App was launched. Apple store. Benioff even registered the AppStore.com domain. Here’s the inside story of how he got the idea and why he ended up giving Steve Jobs the domain.

TechCrunch shared the funny story about how Benioff came up with the name “AppStore.com” for Salesforce after receiving advice from Steve Jobs in 2003. Details were shared in Benioff’s book which was published on Last fall, Trailblazer: The Power of Business as the biggest platform for change as well as in an interview with the co-founder of Salesforce and CTO Parker Harris.

the idea for the App Store was born from a meeting with Steve Jobs three years before the launch of AppExchange. Benioff, Harris and co-founder Dave Moellenhoff made a trip to Cupertino in 2003 to meet Jobs. During this meeting, the legendary CEO gave the trio some wise advice: to really grow and develop as a company, Salesforce had to develop an ecosystem of cloud software. Although this is a given for corporate SaaS companies today, it was new for Benioff and his team in 2003.

Benioff found clarity for the implementation at dinner one evening, he shared in his book:

One evening during a dinner in San Francisco, I was struck by an irresistibly simple idea. What if a developer from anywhere in the world could create their own apps for the Salesforce platform? What if we offered to store these apps in an online directory that allowed any Salesforce user to download them?

What name did he land on? AppStore.com and he registered the domain the next day. Quite funny however, the customers liked the idea but were not in the name.

When Benioff spoke to customers before the launch, while they liked the concept, they did not like the name he had proposed for his online store. He finally gave in and launched in 2006 with the name AppExchange.com instead. Force.com would follow in 2007, providing programmers with a full-fledged development platform to build applications and then distribute them in AppExchange.

So AppStore.com remained unused, then Benioff was “floored” when Jobs unveiled the App Store.

Meanwhile, AppStore.com was dormant until 2008, when Benioff was again invited to Cupertino for a big iPhone announcement. As Benioff wrote, “At the climax, [Jobs] said [five] words that almost knocked me down:” I’m giving you the App Store. “

Even though Apple didn’t really need it since the App Store was not web-based, it carefully signed up the domain on AppStore.com for Jobs that day, a nice gesture for its mentor who l helped evolve and develop Salesforce.

Benioff wrote that he and his leaders were breathless when they heard the name. Somehow, even after all this time since the initial meeting, the two companies had set the same name. Only Salesforce rejected him, leaving an opening for Benioff to offer a gift to his mentor. He says he went behind the scenes after the opening speech and signed onto the estate for Jobs.

