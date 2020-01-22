The influence of the Sundance Film Festival, the cash flow is decreasing, insiders say

Sundance starts on Thursday, but insiders say they expect fewer power players this year and add that the indie film festival with brands and stars is losing luster.

“Brands are withdrawing. Alcohol brands cannot be activated because Utah is a controlled state. The only thing that happens there is content studios like Variety magazine and digital channels, ”a marketing veterinarian told us. “The only people who leave are wannabe influencers or real talents in films that have flown in and out for a day to realize and leave their engagement.” In the past few years, I’ve only made $ 10,000 to $ 20,000. I’m sitting around here. “

Another regular Sundance guest complained that the whole thing had become a “Too C list”. It’s like C teams. Stars come in for a day and flee, ”said the source. Sales of films are also likely to lag behind after the harvest of Sundance titles bought for a lot of money went bust last year at the box office.

A third vet said, “Sponsors and loot have died, but not because stars are not hot. As every year – it fluctuates. Everything is determined by the films. [Right now], it’s a mediocre year for films .. there are not many known names. “

Hillary Clinton, Taylor Swift, Ethan Hawke and Kerry Washington are expected to celebrate Utah this year. The Tao Group will host its annual pop-up with Casamigos as a liqueur sponsor.

A representative of the festival told us: “We actually have more official sponsors this year than in previous years and haven’t made any significant changes there.” , , Netflix is ​​again a top level sponsor this year. I haven’t heard anything about the “expected delay”. “