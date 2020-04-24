The infamous Brooklyn trinity

Today’s automotive companies love all modular platform ideas, where you can apply any type of body on a mechanical chassis. Allow me to reintroduce the trar. It is a truck frame with a car body on top. Not a revolution, but a joy.

(Welcome to Carspotting! We’re back with The Worst Walking Tour of New York City, headed by me, a pirate who’s barely able to tell you how to get to the Empire State Building from there. The best vehicles of the Great Apple .We filmed a few episodes before New York City really started to shut down under coronavirus, and convince us now.)

The idea of ​​a trar is simple: you have a trusty truck that runs and drives, but your body is ruined or ruined to hell. Instead of sticking another truck body on the frame, just lift the body of any old car (usually a muscle car, why not) and put it on top. It works, it’s a joke, it makes a kind of sense

It was a long time until I saw a trar in person. I’ve always seen ranked lists of them in the South, but I’ve never seen any growth in my college town NorCal. And I never expected to see one in Brooklyn until I passed this famous ’70s Mini Mini over the top of what I had to realize was a Chevy S-10 car parked on Gowanus Street. I never thought I’d see a trar of the Mini, and not a Firebird, either. There’s something about it, even for a tractor.

