The Indiana bill is designed to prevent young ex-juvenile offenders from getting their hands on guns

Hoosiers remembers the shooting at Noblesville Middle School on May 25, 2018. A 13-year-old with a few handguns shot a teacher and a student.

The underage shooter is currently in juvenile detention.

Recently, a Republican lawmaker from Indiana drafted a law to ensure that suspects like this find it harder to get a gun when they grow up.

However, under applicable law, they could be given a gun if they were released at the age of 18.

SB16 is easy to get through the Capitol building.

This month, the Indiana Senate Correction Committee approved unanimously SB16 – which, according to its author, Senator Mike Bohacek (R-Michiana Shores), is delaying the wait.

“What we did is that we accepted the adult statute, which means a waiting period of eight or ten years,” said Bohacek.

“Crimes 1-2 have a waiting period of 10 years. Crimes 5, 4 and 3 have a waiting period of eight years. We only count this up from their eighteenth birthday so that they can wait until the age of 26 or 28, depending on the type of crime. “

A few Senate members have objected to SB16 for violations of gun rights, but Bohacek said his move is something everyone can leave behind.

“I am a strong supporter of the second constitutional amendment, I have always been,” said Bohacek.

“But I’m also a supporter of smart weapons legislation. And I think this is a good, smart piece of legislation aimed at people who shouldn’t have that right restored immediately. “

Some parents of the Noblesville shootout have also spoken out in favor of the bill.

Parent Anita Rogers exclusively sent a statement to ABC 57:

“As parents whose children have had the school shooting trauma, we firmly believe that Indiana should do more to keep guns away from those who shouldn’t have them. “

There is still no word on when SB16 could meet all of the requirements, and Gov. Holcomb has not said publicly whether he will sign it or not.