The Indian Supreme Court ruled that a 150-day internet power outage in Kashmir was illegal

Loading...

Enlarge / Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the United Nations General Assembly in 2019.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In the Indian region of Kashmir, the Internet has been blocked the most since August. The Narendra Modi government says the online blackout is a necessary security measure given the growing turmoil in the region caused by a change in Kashmir’s status under the Indian Constitution. (Kashmir’s status in India has been controversial for decades.)

“The government said it was necessary to block the Internet to prevent agitators who stage mass protests, which may be violent, from protesting their decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status,” Reuters reports.

On Friday, the Indian Supreme Court rejected the government’s grounds on the grounds that the power outage violated Indian telecommunications laws.

“Freedom of internet access is a fundamental right,” said Justice N.V. Ramana.

According to Reuters, the Kashmir blackout is not the only time that the Modi government has restricted Internet access due to protests against government policies. But the 150-day blackout in Kashmir is the longest in India – or any other democracy.

The power outage has caused considerable difficulties for local residents. The people of Kashmir found it difficult to communicate with friends and family elsewhere. Kashmiri companies doing business outside the region are particularly affected.

However, the Supreme Court ruling will not immediately restore internet access in Kashmir. Instead, India’s highest court has given the government a week to revise its policies. The court also asked the government to be more transparent about ordering Internet shutdowns.