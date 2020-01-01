The Indian Scout Bobber is rude and bad for your butt

Loading...

After a few thousand miles of time in the Indian Scout Bobber, it is painfully clear that the design summary was to make it as elegant as possible. Even if that means a great ergonomic cost and comfort for the driver. Meanwhile, he is short and mean to look at, and has the ability to turn a goober like me into a type of hardened motorcyclist.

It has a charming engine and delicious handling, but its rigid rear suspension and its front control ergos mean that it is more at home on short excursions on the city street than on the roads. Even with a decently padded saddle, I found that trips of more than 20 minutes were downright painful.

(Full disclosure: Indian lent me this Scout Bobber for several months and a few thousand miles of driving. I returned them in the same way I received them, minus some scratches on the stirrups).

What is it?

The Scout nameplate was revived by an Indian owned by Polaris in 2015 as a medium-sized cruise ship. The Bobber model was first shown last year as a 2019 model. Take the Scout flash and replace it with some common style cues in the world of custom bicycles.

With a 69-cubic inch liquid-cooled DOHC V-twin that claims 100 horsepower and 72 lb-ft of torque, it has a lot of speed to match the hard style. The maximum torque is available at 3,300 RPM, but continues to accelerate much more if desired. There is a six-speed gearbox behind the engine and it helps prioritize that growl. I spent most of my driving time at the lowest revolutions, just walking. It is good at that.

The engine is a stressed member of the chassis, which helps provide a lot of rigidity over the 62-inch long wheelbase.

The front and rear wheel protectors are cut (or "balanced"), the mirrors move towards the ends of the bar, the seat is low, the handlebar is low and the plate holder moves to the left side . The only chrome you'll find on this bike is the brake and clutch levers, with everything else painted black or matt. It is also much lower than a standard Scout, with approximately one third of the rear suspension travel completely removed.

They really nailed that posture.

Image: Bradley Brownell

Don't try this at home

I will begin by saying that I have deviated far beyond the intended use case of the Indian Scout Bobber. I picked up the bike in Orange County, California, and returned it home in Reno, Nevada; just over 500 miles in a single session. That's not fun at all without a fairing, but when the rear suspension transfers each road expansion joint directly to its vertical coccyx for approximately 10 hours, it can be … awkward.

But, I enjoy a challenge. When I finished my time with the Scout, a representative from India asked me if I would prefer to have someone pick up the bike, but even knowing how painful it would be, I still chose to travel in the Bobber 500 miles back to the coast office West of the company. . As unpleasant as I found the driving position, the bike was still so good that I wanted to spend more time with it before returning it.

Fortunately, the fuel tank is small, because by the time my 120-mile range was spent, so was my body. Standing every 60 miles goes out of style when you drive all day, but staying in the saddle for 120 miles was simply not possible.

Maybe they are some of the Midwest sensibilities that are still with me after living in Michigan for most of my life. I have always loved doing things that are unnecessarily difficult. I am the boy who wore cargo shorts in January, like a prick. I ran a Victoria crown. My idea of ​​a good project car is stripped of its air conditioning and amenities and crashed into rigid springs. The things that normal people find intolerable impress me.

Who buys this?

What is the Bobber Scout for? It is absolutely perfect for a 20-minute coffee break. Or an adrenaline rush. And it is even better to look rough sitting there with the thick rear tire on the sidewalk. If you can grab a sidewalk table to admire the goodness of this bike from behind your coffee with perfect-style milk, much better.

That paragraph may sound sarcastic, but I have no qualms about admitting how easy it was for me to make the transition to the stereotypical motorcycle coffee bar. This bike asks to be seen, and makes you look great riding on it, what many people want from a bicycle.

In all seriousness, I often found myself inventing excuses to take the Bobber for quick trips to the post office or to the supermarket to pick up something strange or at the end. The nearest good riding roads are about 20 minutes away, so I would go to the base of one of them, leave for a stretch at a coffee stop or fuel station for a minute, then go up and return before another stop for to stretch .

The walk

Now that I have reached the point that this is not a comfortable trip, let's go into some other details. I had many opportunities to explore almost all the ways of using this bike and I learned a lot about it and about myself in the process.

The engine and I quickly became best friends, as he supported me with a nice and easy power band that was full of torque. It's nice not to have to accelerate an engine and, instead, just float on a torque pillow away from a traffic light or effortlessly start a pass in a slowly moving car. This engine is not too bulky at low speeds or too loud at idle. But it gets a little noisy on the road, and after a few hours, my fingers began to get numb from the vibration.

It took a few minutes to get used to the footrests with advance control, but it is not a bad way to drive once you are used to it. The handlebars are in an excellent place to encourage a forward gear position. With your arms and legs stretched out in front of you, it feels a bit like you're throwing yourself in the wind. I experienced a lot of fatigue from the wind on this bike, particularly in my cold weather equipment. But when there are zero aerodynamic fairings, that is to be expected.

With around 550 pounds dry, this bike is not light, but it has a geometric shape such that it still feels somewhat agile. Find a fun path and give the beans, you can probably keep up with more polished corner carving machines. The large and thick balloon tires with large side walls and large tread blocks not only look good on this bike, but also provide a surprising level of grip and contribute to Bobber's excellent traction. There is not much inclination over the angle available before the wide pegs scrape the ground, but there is enough to make it a sports excursion.

If you are looking for a bike with amenities, look elsewhere. The Scout Bobber brings a rarely parallel minimalism in the modern world of bicycles. You have only one indicator on the handlebar to indicate the speed, the position of the march, the weather, which was always bad and I never bothered to find out how to restart, and the mileage.

There are small LED lights to indicate turn signals, neutral, ABS activation and a low fuel light. On the side of the instrument there is a USB plug that you can use to charge your technology. No fuel gauge and no tachometer: two things that would have been incredibly useful.

What is good

This bicycle is so basic that everything that the Indians did not abandon has to be good. The fit and finish are quite solid in this field. It is stylistically bold and exciting. My wife also liked what this bike looks like, and is not usually a person who is impressed with hardware like this. It is difficult and accessible at the same time, with a pleasant deviation from the chrome and the din of the traditional life of the V twins.

Scout Bobber is blatantly cool of Hollywood. Likewise, I could see the less bad Affleck riding one of these around the city for exams to help improve his image. But in a good way?

The switchgear is very easy to memorize because it is very minimalist, so you don't have to look down all the time to find out where the turn signal or horn is. Once you're running, everything can be done with the left thumb.

LED lighting means you are visible.

For what you get here, I think the price is not that bad. The Bobber Scout starts a little less than the full Scout with fat at $ 10,999. If you want ABS, add $ 900. If you want black, bronze, white or matt blue paint for your tank and fenders, put another $ 500.

What is weak?

The biggest problem I have with this bike is not the bike itself, is that Indian offers the standard FTR1200 model for only a thousand dollars more. I know it's a completely different kind of bike, but if it were my money, that's how I would spend it. Equally great to watch, but ergonomically and dynamically better to drive.

Another problem here was the comfort of my pilot. The chassis is so good that I really wanted to explore what I was capable of on some really good roads, but I continually passed them along the fastest and most direct route because I couldn't bear to add more miles to the trip.

The mirrors at the end of the bar made the division of lanes in SoCal traffic a little more complicated, but in reality they are perfectly functional in the city, so I will not take points away. At highway speeds, the mirrors vibrated almost as much as my hands, which made a control over the shoulder a little more necessary.

However, the side license plate, although looking great, hit my shins a dozen times.

Normally I would call the 120-mile range of fuel negative, but as I said before, I was more than ready to jump out of the chair when the fuel light came on.

I know I'm probably the only one who requested it, but on those two 500-mile trips the cruise control would have been good.

Verdict

Inexplicably, I fell in love with this bike as if I had Stockholm Syndrome or something. Or maybe I like to get hit in the perineum. Don't judge me, I'm working on some things here, man.

The Scout Bobber is so cool that he wanted to be in it. Maybe I unconsciously wanted to be seen riding this bike. I wanted people to know that it was great by association. Is this how it feels to be a poseur? If so, I respect the poseurs madly for enduring this level of pain in the ass to be perceived as great.

If you are a hipster in the city with a trip of less than 20 minutes and you prioritize looking great on your own comfort, this bike is perfect for you. After a few weeks of assembling this, I think I have discovered who I am, because I could live totally with that commitment.

But as they say, beauty is pain.

Having said all that, Cycle World once called Scout Bobber "reasonably comfortable," so maybe I'm the wrong guy for the shape of this bike? I have 6 & # 39; 2 "with a 32" crotch, and I sit behind a desk writing about cars and bicycles to live, so I'm not exactly a fitness picture. If you love the bike, try it. Maybe it looks like an old glove.

+

Objet d’art good looking. Good engine Good chassis. Surprisingly agile. Good bike at a reasonable price.

–

Incredibly uncomfortable for long trips. Buzz at highway speeds. Without tachometer or fuel gauge.

TL; DR

An old school bobber look, low and powerful, in a beautiful but uncomfortable package. It's great to walk for about 20 minutes.

