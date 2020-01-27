The Indian brush becomes the millionth specimen in UW's Rocky Mountain Herbarium

Indian brushes are among the millions of plant species raised by the Rocky Mountain Herbarium (UW’s Rocky Mountain Herbarium Plant Pattern Database).

CASPER, Wyo. – The Indian brush is the state flower of Wyoming.

A Wyoming Indian brush became the millionth specimen installed in the University of Wyoming’s Rocky Mountain Herbarium on Friday, January 24, in the Aven Nelson building in Laramie.

“The one that was selected as the 1 millionth was Castilleja linariifolia, the state flower of Wyoming and commonly known as the Indian brush,” said UW on Monday, January 27. “This species is found in many places across the state.”

“The herbarium is rich in specimens in the United States, Canada, and Northern Europe, but has the world’s largest collection of plants from Wyoming and the Rocky Mountains to reflect the region’s biodiversity and history.”

Volunteer Madison Dale had the honor of sticking the Indian brush when members of the UW Board of Trustees and others were viewed.

“Adding a millionth copy to a herbarium is a huge achievement,” says director Greg Brown. “The Rocky Mountain Herbarium is the most important natural history collection in Wyoming and the most important herbarium in the entire Rocky Mountain region.”

“‘It was important that the Board of Trustees was present not only because of these facts, but also to acknowledge the fact that this is an area of ​​modern science in which UW is a recognized leader and really up to date with the science.’ “

The herbarium was founded in 1899 and is the largest such facility west of St. Louis in the United States.

“It currently ranks 56th among 3324 herbaria worldwide and 14th in the United States,” says UW. “It is the fifth largest herbarium in a public university in the United States.”

“The Herbarium is working with several other partners to create a comprehensive digital archive of plant specimens native to the southern Rocky Mountain region as part of a $ 2.9 million award from the National Science Foundation in 2017. The largest herbarium in the region, the Rocky Mountain Herbarium has contributed a significant number of copies while helping smaller institutions with their digitization and imaging efforts. “

More information about the herbarium can be found online.