The in-season tournament proposed by the NBA could include a $ 1 million bonus

Adam Silver, the NBA representative, has been considering the idea of ​​a tournament this season for some time, and lately the discussion about the tournament has apparently become more serious. Last month, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the league was currently proposing the season tournament to the NBPA and NBA broadcast partners. In addition, not much was known. Now it seems like the relevant parties are working out the details of the tournament, how it will affect players, and when it will come into effect.

According to a report by Wojnarowski on Friday, the NBA plans to offer the winners of the planned tournament with 30 teams in the season an incentive of $ 1 million per player:

The NBA is hoping for a seasonal tournament that will begin as part of the regular season schedule with pool games before the top-scoring teams advance to an eight-team singles tournament that would peak in mid-December.

…

For the in-season tournament, the NBA focuses on the participation of 30 teams, which begins with a departmental group phase of scheduled games in the regular season.

These preliminaries would be part of the regular season schedule. Six division winners – based on home and course records in the group stage – and the two teams with the next best records would advance to a knockout stage with only one elimination, sources said.

The rumored $ 1 million is a good reason for G-League appearances and players with smaller contracts, but there are still concerns as to whether star players are enthusiastic about taking part or not.

Some team leaders are skeptical that this would be the case. Concerning the concerns of top front office representatives who are discussing these ideas with the league office: Many suspect that star players prefer the five-day planning break that comes with the non-qualification for the tournament, rather than the financial reward of a win to fight – all events that require a quarter-finals, a semi-finals and a title round to become champions.

So at the moment it looks like a tournament where players will be heavily represented at the bottom of the bank, which doesn't exactly sound like the rating is improving. Hopefully the league and its players can negotiate something that benefits everyone involved, but that should go fairly quickly, as Woj reports. Silver hopes that this will be implemented in time for the 2021-22 campaign.