The improvement in penalties for blue jackets has come at the right time - Sport - The Columbus Dispatch

The point battles for the blue jackets are documented until exhaustion. However, it has not become well known recently as the jackets have scored at least three goals in 12 of their last 18 games, although they continue to be among the teams with the lowest scores in the NHL.

Although goalkeepers made up a large part of the jackets’ promotion to the playoffs after being 11 points behind last place less than a month ago, the penalty unit played a crucial role in helping the jackets to the offensive in the games to keep breakthrough comes.

The Blue Jackets followed this formula Tuesday versus Boston and Saturday versus Vegas by shooting multiple penalties in the second third until the offensive found another goal to expand the lead.

“We managed to hold our own in situations where we obviously don’t want to take them with us because it tired many of our boys in the big minute,” said striker Nick Foligno.

The penalty was a 4 out of 4 against Boston and 3 out of 3 against Vegas. Since December 9, the start of a 12-point series, the jackets have been 12-2-4 and with 86% have scored the third-best penalty in the league. Their penalty shootout was placed in 19th place with 79.3% before the series of points and is now in 12th place with 81.8%.

“It was a key for us,” said coach John Tortorella on Tuesday. “The penalty shoot-out – as many times as we put pressure on it – was important because it was a good group. That’s a lot of good players at once. It was a very important part of.” the game.”

Immediately after goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins made one of his best saves of the night in a backhand attempt from Charlie Coyle der Bruins 1:34 into the third half with jackets led by an opponent, Merzlikins made four stops on penalties. Jackets cleared the zone several times.

Less than a minute after this power play, the jackets achieved a lead of two goals according to their own power play.

The penalty shoot-out requires a combination of clearance, storing keys, checking and active sticks in the fast lanes. This is exactly what works with the jackets, and they are full of confidence.

Carolina, the opponent of the jackets on Thursday evening, has the eighth best power game in the league.

“I think we just feel like really connected entities and we really understand our goal,” said Foligno. “Obviously, it’s about killing the penalty, but taking back the momentum. Every time you’re on their heels and don’t give them the A chance, they’re frustrated.”

Roster moves

The jackets made a lot of squad moves on Wednesday, highlighted by the activation of striker Cam Atkinson from the injured reserve. Atkinson has missed the last 12 games due to an ankle injury on December 19.

Defender Andrew Peeke was also activated from the list of injured reserves and sent back to the Cleveland minor league with goalkeeper Matiss Kivlenieks, striker Ryan MacInnis and defender Gabriel Carlsson. Peeke missed 13 games due to a broken finger.

The jackets recalled goalkeeper Veini Vehvilainen from Cleveland. He has an 8-10-1 record with 2.22 goals against the average and a percentage saving of 0.918 among minors.

