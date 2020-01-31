The Impossible Institute equips companies with skills for the future

Teach a man how to fish

“Before we founded the institute, we talked about opening an advertising agency, but we came to the conclusion that we are interested in sharing knowledge and skills,” says Flanagan.

“We are so passionately interested in going to organizations and interrupting invisible and magical processes and making people change their behavior.”

At first, they also thought they were the innovators. They later found that if they taught others how to innovate, they would have a greater impact.

“As a result, we turned our business model around.”

As a team, they have used their expertise in social change programs for the United Nations in Singapore, in branding programs for Coca-Cola and Unilever, and in leadership development programs worldwide for categories as diverse as banking and finance, education and technology, pharmaceuticals, Real estate and retail.

“We are in the minority because we love our work and are lucky enough to work with someone we like to work with,” they say.

“We both like to think broadly and quickly and a lot of people find that disturbing,” jokes Flanagan.

They also tend to end each other’s thoughts and sentences,

Married couple, a concept that amuses both, but shows how they unite to achieve goals.

Creativity, communication, control

While we are bombarded with stories every day about how much our world and work are changing, there are fewer instructions on how to adapt successfully.

That’s why Gregory and Flanagan wanted to interview hundreds of successful companies

People, educators, futurists, economists and historians, what talents we need to survive

the future.

Dan Gregory and Kieran Flanagan

The result is her third book, Forever Skills – The 12 skills you, your team and your children can use to make them future-proof.

“The World Economic Forum and IBM have identified creative problem solving as a critical skill for the 21st century,” said Gregory.

“Creative leadership is also referred to as the type of leadership we need more for, as well as category leadership or the ability to set a course not just for your company but for your entire brand. The most successful innovative organizations like Apple, just do that. “

Communication competitors include team building, sales, presentation and the ability to create

Engagement. However, creating trust and loyalty is also desirable in the banking industry, in journalism, in politics, in religion and in almost every industry that had to rebuild its reputation in times of social media, Flanagan notes.

Self-control can be seen through increasing investments in mindfulness, thinking, and self-control

Wittedness.

“The ability to allocate resources such as time, people, energy and information wisely is also gaining importance as our awareness of issues such as sustainability is increasingly incorporated into the stock market valuations of large companies.”

Develop creativity

Do you think only artists or writers have creativity? Gregory and Flanagan believe it is an ability that

can be taught.

“A better definition for us is the ability to solve problems or create social or economic value in a way that we have never seen before. A good example of this is the use of tontine pillows by date. Certainly not a new technology, but clearly a creative solution that helped them increase sales. “

The creative ability of transformation, like creating insight, requires the ability to re-imagine how we deal with resources.

“The changeover can be raw materials or even time and human energy. For Insight creation, it’s the ability to re-introduce data or to make sense of it. “

Most often seen in business

