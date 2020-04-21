The importance of business culture in a time of crisis

Peter Drucker said culture eats lunch strategy. I think a healthy culture would invite strategy to lunch, to get involved in learning and growing at lunch, and then pick up the tab. In a hyper-connected, knowledge-sharing economy, company culture is your brand. And the collective behavior (collective thoughts, words, and actions) of your employees will reveal your culture, core values, and managerial principles. A simple definition of the culture I used to pass on to management was this: culture is what happens when managers leave the room. Do employees make the right decisions, which benefit all stakeholders, at the right time, for the right reason, even in the absence of authority? If the answer is yes, then you have a healthy culture of trust, empowerment and care. The benefits of a healthy culture are magnified in difficult times.

“Bad companies are destroyed by the crisis, good companies survive them, big companies better them.” – Andy Grove

Throughout my career, I have worked with some extraordinary business leaders who have helped turn unhealthy businesses into growing, profitable businesses by transforming their culture. To better understand the importance of strong corporate culture and its benefits during a crisis, I connected with a senior executive who I consider to be an expert in transforming business culture.

Brad Martin is Executive Vice President of Operations, ATN International. Martin previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Senet Inc., a leading “low power broadband” (LPWAN) network operator and global service provider. Martin also served as Vice President and Chief Quality Officer with Extreme Networks, a global leader in software-based networking solutions for business clients and service providers. Martin and I co-authored The Pursuit of Social Business Excellence as Vice President of Engineering and Quality Operations with Siemens Enterprise Communications and Enterasys Networks.

We wrote the book because our company was named the 4th best place to work in Boston for over 1,600 companies, we were growing revenue and repurchase, and we built a strong business culture that we were very proud of. Martin is one of the smartest, hardest working and most supportive executives I’ve had the privilege to work with. I have learned a lot from how to lead an organization, how to adopt a growth mindset, and how the success and trust of stakeholders is based on Martin’s core values.

Brad Martin, Executive Vice President of Business Operations, ATN International

Martin is a practice leader and thought leader in cultural transformation and growth. I asked Martin to share his thoughts on the importance of business culture during a crisis. Here’s what Martin had to say:

Speed ​​is the most important currency

Companies in today’s pandemic and quarantine environment can choose. Adopt a culture of business agility to move your business forward in this new environment or stay behind. High-performance companies have already done that. They will thrive in this environment and leave the crisis in a more competitive position. What does “business agility culture” mean in today’s business environment? If it can be summed up in one word, it is “digitization”.

Of course, having a digital enabled business has many different contexts. A digitally enabled culture is technology based, a culture of adoption and management styles that encourage and reward communication, transparency, collaboration, respect, accountability and fun. Reading about high-performing companies and their culture is important, but what matters most is the relevant application of these cultural traits and how the value of those traits is really achieved in a crisis.

Framing your purpose based on the needs of the stakeholders

There are four questions for managing a business during a crisis (or at any time):

What needs of your client? What are your employee’s needs? What are the needs of your interest? What needs of community or society?

One of the areas where the four pillars intersect is business digitalization. Digitization helps your business interact more easily, be it with product purchase, service provisioning, billing or service payment, and customer and partner support.

Digitization helps your employees make business processes simpler, faster and more accurate. It also helps your employees collaborate, communicate, and drive accountability across the board. Digitization helps your stakeholders ensure that their business is optimized for speed, profitability and agility for future growth. Digitization helps the societies in which your business operates, simplifying daily working lives, simplifying the provision of services, making governments efficient, driving social messaging and awareness in a time of need.

How to build an appropriate culture of clarity and care



There are thousands of tools and techniques to drive a digital strategy. All of these can make a big difference in your business. All of these tools and techniques will be less likely to happen if the culture of your business is not properly defined, documented, taught, modeled and supported every day. Defining your culture is the first step. Without definition, your culture will evolve to the lowest common denominator. It’s not a way to run a high-performing business with intent. When defining your culture, there are many “words” that a business can use to capture the essence of their business and their aspirations.

In Martin’s experience, it is very helpful to start with the following three elements:

1. The cultural theme needs to reflect the “why?” – Business leaders need to be a conscious decision to shy away from talking about “what we do” and “how we do it” instead of talking about “what we believe in”.

“People don’t buy what they do; people buy because they do it.” – @SimonSinek

Your business cultural theme should reflect your “why.” This will encourage and inspire employees, customers, stakeholders and community members to support and sponsor your business for optimized results in times of crisis or in times of business growth and prosperity.

Our belief and our “Why”: “Drive customer success through service excellence”

2. The definition of the word “culture” – There are many definitions of the word culture. Definition is important for people to understand their meaning and importance to human behavior.

The definition we used: Culture: A shared and learned system of values ​​and beliefs that shapes and influences perception and behavior.

3. Your Summarized Cultural Attributes for Your Business – The list of cultural attributes (or core values) should be simple, short, relatable, and basically support your “why” or cultural topic. For our business, we have chosen six cultural attributes or traits: communication, collaboration, accountability, transparency, respect and fun.

A consistent definition of culture and core values ​​is key to creating alignment and commitment across your entire business.

International culture card ATN

Consistent definitions and key cultural attributes to understand and align

These three steps help to define the table with the basic foundations for cultural definitions. But we are all individuals with individual behaviors, and sometimes our behaviors are not perfect. It’s basically important to recognize that companies are made up of imperfect people. We all have good and bad days at work, at home and in life in general. A very powerful addition to your cultural definition is to provide contrasting traits or behaviors that are both behavioral and unsupportive of your culture. This simple behavioral definition and recognition aspect helps empower your employees and colleagues with three basic beliefs:

Cultures are defined by behaviors We are all imperfect people who have good and bad behavior “Proper” behaviors will be supported and celebrated by peers and management

The power of defining contrasting behavior provides each of your employees with a map and guide in how they can not only support the definition of culture in your business, but also recognize and reward the behaviors of their peers, employees, and managers.

A healthy culture defines comparison behaviors: positive and negative.

International culture card ATN

Creating value at the speed of need requires distributed connections

In a time of crisis, these cultural definitions ensure that your teams and colleagues are aligned, organized, and working to add value to your business. Under normal circumstances, companies have field offices, headquarters and stores that define proximity groups and behaviors. In today’s work environment, physical proximity to co-workers is not an option. You need to leverage digital proximity and enhance that digital proximity with the best business culture to support your customers, employees, interest groups and the community.

At ATN International, we provide services in very different settings across different countries, cultures, social and geographical demographics, and models of economic maturity. What typical customer behaviors do we see in markets? Stakeholders want excellent service, supportive business models of mobile and remote individuals, “ease of interaction and connection with their communities. As a community business, it is crucial to support all of these needs. Your business culture can help empower your customers, but it does not happen by chance; you need to be intentional with your culture in its definition, support and recognition. business optimized agility Optimized agility will enable businesses to emerge from this more epidemic competition and are well positioned to grow their market share and increase employee and customer satisfaction.

This article was co-authored by Brad Martin, ATN International’s Executive Vice President of Business Operations.