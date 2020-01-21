The impeachment process against Trump officially begins in the U.S. Senate

The impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump have officially started in the US Senate.

It comes after the House of Representatives accused Mr. Trump of abuse of power and congressional obstruction

After Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, Trump is the third U.S. president to face a Senate trial.

The current president is not expected to resign as the Senate is currently controlled by Republicans.

Ahead of the trial, there was disagreement over whether the Democrats would be allowed to call new witnesses and use new evidence to substantiate their allegation that Trump was trying to pressure Ukraine, a political rival – the political rival Democrat Joe Biden – to be determined by holding the military back.

The process was officially launched today with a debate on the procedural rules.

In an opening speech to the senators, Democrat Adam Schiff, one of Parliament’s impeachment officials, claimed that the misconduct identified in the impeachment proceedings was “the most serious that has ever been raised against a president.”

He argued: “For historical and precedent reasons, it would be wrong to argue that the Senate cannot receive and review new evidence during a Senate trial regardless of why the evidence was not presented to the House of Representatives.

“You can and should insist on receiving all the evidence so that you can act impartially and gain public confidence in the willingness of the Senate to be fair.”

White House attorney Pat Cipollone said his team is proud to represent the US president.

He argued that the proposed rules for the procedure were modeled on the rules for the Clinton impeachment procedure.

He added, “We believe that once you hear these first presentations, the only conclusion will be that the President has done absolutely nothing wrong and that these impeachment articles are not beginning to move closer to the standard required by the Constitution.”

method

A number of impeachers will take part in the process against the Democrats, while Mr. Trump has his own team of lawyers.

The Supreme Court Justice of the United States – John Roberts – presides.

After four days of the opening disputes, the senators have up to 16 hours to answer questions from the prosecutor and the defense – followed by four hours of debate.

Then it is decided whether additional witnesses will be called in.

The senators will sit six days a week – only on Sundays – until the end of the process.

Mr. Trump is not in Washington at the start of the trial because he is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Main image: The Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff (D-Calif., Left), and the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY, right) meet the other impeachment officers who told reporters in The last few hours have made comments on the impeachment proceedings. Picture from: Sipa USA / SIPA USA / PA Images