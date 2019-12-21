The Impact Wrestling Knockout Report 12/17/19: Playing in traffic

Loading...

The last time Impact faced Tessa Blanchard Mad Man Fulton, and Joey Ryan was taken to the Wrestler & # 39; s Court.

Here is the knockout report for December 17, 2019:

Jordynne Grace has defeated Tenille Dashwood

The best and worst of NXT this week (always recommended reading) included a little complaint about how great Emma was in NXT and how she was abused and released in the main register. "It's a shame about Emma," was basically the point, and I read that I've seen this episode of Impact before and thought, "It's a shame about Emma."

Don't get me wrong, the knockouts department is great and usually Impact's booking of women is as good or better than any other televised promotion other than WOW. It's no shame when Tenille Dashwood is in Impact. It is a pity that she hardly feels here. It feels like it's hardly anywhere. She's not a regular squad member, and she's only been here this week to give Jordynne a solid win on the way to a title match and to provide an ally for Taya's inevitable attack that comes after the match.

Tenille makes it all enough, but it never really seems like her heart is in it. She stood out in the WWE, although they had no interest in bumping her. I have never seen her since she was released. It may have to do with the long pause she has had due to her medical problems, but frankly, sometimes it just feels like WWE broke her. I still have so many memories of her excellent work in NXT and I am still waiting to see this tenille again. One day I really hope we will.

Rosemary just wants to be friends

AXS TV

What exactly does Suzie do? When I first saw her, I thought: Oh, Su Yung is a normal person now, how much fun! But she doesn't behave like a normal person. It behaves like a semi-animated fembot. Except for makeup, she's no longer human than she was as a J horror zombie. In this section, Rosemary comes to her in this kind / creepy way, and then James Mitchell pulls her apart and tells Rosemary to stay away from her. Then Havok attacks Rosemary and Suzie gives a devastating scream. I can only guess that it all leads somewhere.

Taya's search for allies

AXS TV

Since returning to Impact, Kiera Hogan and Madison Rayne in the Throwback episode have done nothing but play different characters, but I think they're heels now? In any case, they are talking backstage like Mean Girls when the Meanest Girl of all, Taya Valkyrie, turns up looking for friends. However, as you quickly emphasize, Taya is really not interested in friendship, she only feels beset by Jordynne Grace, ODB and now Tenille Dashwood on all sides. What she is looking for is mercenaries and she is ready to hand over future title opportunities as payment. Let's face it, what she's really looking for is a partner for the day match with six women with Jordynne, Tenille and ODB who are definitely booking for the Go Home show "Hard To Kill" after New Year. It is good that they give all knockouts that do not come from literal Christian hell something to do.

Tessa Blanchard doesn't take shit

The final segment of the show begins with Sami Callihan coming to the ring to "unmask" Tessa Blanchard, as advertised for the entire show. This promise doesn't really pay off, but it's a very good advertisement. Sami calls up the crowd because he claims to want gender equality, but then thinks he's terrible because he treats Tessa the way he would treat any man. Like all good paragraphs, it is not exactly wrong, even if it is usually called by Don Callis. He also talks about how the crowd should cheer him on because he likes her while she is a wrestling princess whose father can use her opportunities anywhere. Again, he's not exactly wrong (except that Tessa doesn't need someone else's reputation at this point, but her own to get chances), he's just an asshole.

Of course Tessa comes out and is immediately attacked by Mad Man Fulton. Ken Shamrock, wholeheartedly committed to intergender wrestling, wants to get Fulton out of the way, and Sami and Tessa fight the streets. Literally in the city street, with cars passing by. I'm sure it was staged very carefully, but it looks great. Since this child was run over during the LAX / OGs feud, traffic in an impact wrestling plot has not been used. And this is not even the go home show! It is the show "Plays Stay Interested Over the Holidays" and I am definitely interested in what happens when they come back.

Meanwhile in Guyville …

TJP defeated Daga

Did you know that TJ Perkins is now in Impact? Do you remember when he won the Cruiserweight Classic? Good times, man, good times.

Brian Cage and RVD fought in the ring but had no match

RVD and his hot girlfriend are actually pretty funny not only warming up ECW with other old ECW guys, but I'm really looking forward to Cage kicking him in the ass at the PPV.

Ethan Page defeated Rich Swann

Oh yes, the individual competitions between members of the two teams that are scheduled to play a Tag Team Championship game are on. That was fine as one of them. Tag matching gets better.

Joey Ryan defeated Acey Romero

Wow, Impact really makes Joey Ryan Joey Ryan right? Dick tricks and everything. I like Joey and there were some fun things in this match, but I think his impact run will get better when the story stops being a metal thing for how old wrestlers don't like him. Wrestler & # 39; s Court last week was a lot of fun. Johnny Swinger drags him into the ring, which I could do without.

Ace Austin defeated Petey Williams

Ace Austin speaks of solid guys with perverted gimmicks and really works as an X-Division champion, which he proves here by throwing away veteran Petey Williams. But he's also obsessed with Trey Miguel's mother and maybe also with "MILFs" in general, which is a gimmick that I could definitely live without. I love his hair.

That's all for this week's knockout report. Join me when Impact returns to the hard-to-kill go-home show in three weeks and the PPV on January 12th.

