The immune system listens in on bacteria signaling to each other

A bacterium does not cause an infection; Microbes work as a team. Some species send and receive molecular signals so they can control how many types surround them, a process known as quorum detection. Virulence is accelerated when this signaling indicates that the bacterial population reaches a certain density threshold, the quorum required.

A species that is based on quorum detection is P. aeruginosa, an unpleasant pathogen that infects and causes diseases in plants, animals and, when an opportunity arises, in humans. It is one of the main causes of morbidity and mortality in burn victims, people with cystic fibrosis and immunocompromised people, such as patients with AIDS. It is also an important contributor to nosocomial infections (infections originating in hospitals). Obviously, it is resistant to multiple kinds of antibiotics.

AhR is a protein found outside of human cells that detects external molecules. When activated by one of these molecules, it activates the target genes. It was initially identified as the receptor that mediates the toxic effects of synthetic compounds such as dioxins and related industrial pollutants.

But in 2014 it was discovered that it also recognizes quorum detection signals and destroys them. In this case, it does not mediate toxicity, but orders an immune response to bacterial infection.

Now, additional work has shown that AhR can not only recognize the quorum detection signals, but also monitors its levels to adapt the immune response to the specific stages of infection. Some quorum detection signals activate AhR, while others suppress it, allowing the immune response to adjust based on what the bacteria are doing.

That is valuable, since immune responses can be as harmful to the host as the infection that caused them; By constantly monitoring the density of the pathogenic community and stimulating the expression of immune signaling molecules accordingly, AhR ensures that the host does not spend the energy and annoying resources on eliminating the infection until it becomes a threat.

This was true in zebrafish larvae, in mice and in cultured human cells. Hopefully, now that we know a little more about how our cells spy and exploit bacterial signals, therapies can be devised to attack the most dangerous phases of an infection.

