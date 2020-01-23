Immigration and customs have lowered its standards for detaining migrants, the Texas Observer reported. Among other revisions, the new standards expand the reasons why inmates can be placed in solitary confinement and remove restrictions that prohibit officers from using restraint methods, including “pig restraint, fetal restraint and / and strict restraint “. The ICE now also makes it possible to handcuff minors “if necessary”.

In addition, the ICE has also removed the requirement that new facilities have outdoor recreation areas, as well as revised protocols on how quickly guards must notify agencies of serious injuries, illnesses or deaths among inmates. Instead of requiring wardens – many of whom do not work for the ICE but for private contractors – to report them immediately, the new standards state that this should be done “as soon as possible”. Inmate health assessments, which the ACLU calls an essential lifesaving mechanism, “will no longer meet national correctional standards. This is of particular concern, as many immigrants come to detention centers for health reasons and some have died in detention from communicable diseases such as the flu.

The changes were made publicly, but the announcement was made during a vacation period when fewer people read the news. In a document explaining the revisions, the ICE said the standards have been “updated to better reflect the strong relationships the ICE has with its law enforcement partners, including when detention centers successfully manage their own populations and are ready to assist the ICE in accommodating immigration detainees. “

The lower standards will help prisons and local prisons to pass the ICE inspection, which will allow them to continue contracting with the agency and taking agency funds. The revisions, as described by the ACLU, also weaken the safeguards that allow nonprofit organizations to access some 140 immigrant detention centers in the United States.

“The way the new national detention standards are structured removes any incentive to really provide the minimum care and supervision necessary for inmates,” said Eunice Cho, senior counsel with the National Prison Project of the American,. Civil Liberties Union. Cho also said that “the [revised] ICE standards for these detention centers have weakened the protection of immigrant detainees in all areas.”