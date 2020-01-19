The ice festival brings sculptors and families together

This weekend, Niles hosts the 15th annual Hunter Ice Festival.

They honor the legacy of the Hunter Brothers Ice & Ice Cream Company as top-class ice sculptures over 27 tons or 180 blocks of ice transform into beautiful art that you can see and see how they are made.

People from all over Michiana come to see all of the incredible ice sculptures that have ever existed

Dean DeMarais says: “I’m only here to carve ice and play with my chainsaws for a while.”

Ice, ice and more ice.

This is just one of the things that will bring people to the Hunters Ice Festival in Niles this weekend.

Whether you just want to go outside in the winter and “come to see the carvings and the nice things they can do.”

Or seeing snow for the first time, like Gabriella, a Brazilian exchange student at Riley High School this semester.

Gabriella said, “It’s beautiful!” When she saw the snow. “It’s wonderful as if I’ve never seen anything like it. So I’m in love with everything here. The games and the sculptures.”

There is definitely winter magic in downtown Niles.

Victor Lyons from Niles was so excited about the art and said, “It’s amazing to see all the sculptures and to see how people can turn ice into amazing things.”

And one of the people who make magic by bringing more than 27 tons of ice to life is the ice carver Dean DeMarais.

DeMarais comes from Dallas, Texas, and says he fell in love with ice carving in a pretty unique place: “I went to college after graduation to be a chef. We probably did this for a year and I never looked back. “

Though it’s a brutal job and quite exhausting, DeMarais says, “I burn 5 to 7,000 calories a day.”

And this year’s rainy weather wasn’t the best thing to keep the sculptures frozen.

DeMarais says, “I say it’s miserable, absolutely miserable.”

But even with the less than perfect weather, the ice carvers or the Michiana community did not prevent them from spending a night of winter fun.

The residents exclaimed: “It’s cold, but not so far that we don’t want to get out.”

DeMarais remarked, “Oh, we see the kids, young and old, everyone! To be able to create a little of what you want and a little of what someone else wants to try and want to try, to make everyone happy. “