The husband kills four family members before shooting the gun at himself in Vanceboro

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A man kills four members of his own family at their Vanceboro home before pointing the gun at himself, MPs said.

The Craven County sheriff, Chip Hughes, confirmed that Michael had killed Ireland, 39, his wife, three children, and dog at some point between January 22 and 24.

MPs replied to a welfare check at around 107 noon at 107 Kinsaw Court in Vanceboro on January 24.

When they arrived, they met a family member who informed them that they had been unable to contact the family since Wednesday.

The deputies noticed no signs of forced entry, but a body through the curtain. Officials forced through the house.

Michael Jason Ireland’s body was found in the bedroom, next to him was a revolver. His dog was also found in the same room.

The woman, 26-year-old April Nicole Ireland, was found dead with her daughter Caroline, who was eight months old and lying on her couch in the living room.

On another couch, MPs found 4-year-old Michael and 3-year-old Bryson dead with a gunshot wound.

The investigator described the case as one of the most terrible crimes in his career.

Hughes said there was no sign of a fight, but MPs had previously responded to this house, most recently in 2015.

The neighbors remember that Michael worked on a shrimp boat in Virginia and was rarely home.

There are eight houses in the small neighborhood and people in the area said the Irish are not social with their neighbors.