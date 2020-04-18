PRINCE Harry could have sat in exile Frogmore Cottage enjoying spring in the English countryside.

Safe from surveillance with acres of private parks for dogs and Archies to enjoy.

4

Instead of being part of the LA celebrity culture, Harry and Meghan can enjoy several hectares of private garden for dogs and Archie to enjoy at UKCredit: Jeff Rayner / Coleman-Rayner

4

Meghan and Harry can hardly complain about privacy when they choose to live in the heart of a celebrity country. Credit: Jeff Rayner / Coleman-Rayner

The best security in the world.

Harry can be happy knowing that he is close to Windsor Castle where his 98-year-old grandfather and grandmother, Queen, who celebrated her 94th birthday on Tuesday were at the residence.

Instead he and Meghan are in Los Angeles, the biggest celebrity hang out in the world.

You are not much more famous than Meghan and Harry.

Blog Direct

CORONA CRISIS

McDonald’s will be closed when the death toll in the UK reaches 281 and Boris warns it will be locked

LUCKY TICKETS

The Brit scooped the £ 58million EuroMillions jackpot after last month’s British winner

OAP NICKED

Retired, 77 years old, nicknamed ‘making fun of locks for tantrums due to mouth intoxication’

HOMERUNNING HERO

Ex-Marine ran 62 miles in 19 hours in his flat to collect £ 6 thousand for Age UK

GOOD GOD

The other side is asking for £ 323 in allowance to enter the virtual parliamentary session from home

WHAT’S SEEN

An amazing snap from the Chicago prairies winning RHS photography comp

HIGH NOTE

Busker collected £ 1,000 for Who Cares who Wins Appeal brought songs online

NOT

The NHS voluntary application only has 3,500 tasks a day even though 750k Britons register

HIGH DEMAND

The sun is among the most popular items that fly from store shelves when locked

HOPE FOR HUMANITY

Feel locked in sadness? Here are 59 reasons to be cheerful

They can hardly complain about privacy when they choose to live in the heart of a celebrity country.

If they are not in a hurry, they can plan their future in a safe and peaceful place that Harry considers home.

I cannot see the meaning in it.

4

Harry masked walking on dogs on the streets of LACredit: Jeff Rayner / Coleman-Rayner

4

You are not much more famous than Meghan and Harry and living in Los Angeles will not help their families find privacy. Credit: Jeff Rayner / Coleman-Rayner