Owner Clark Hunt of Kansas City kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mark J. Rebilas-VS TODAY Sport

This morning in Denver, Colo., A grubby fan base wakes up knowing that the road to the top of the AFC West will not pass through the Mile High City, at least in the near future.

That road has been officially shifted east to Kansas City.

That has not often been the case, because the Broncos have been beating most of the team since John Elway came to town. Or even since 1977. That does not mean that the Broncos have always won, but they have always been winning, or quite close by.

After three consecutive years of setting a lost record, however, it is impossible for anyone taking care of or following the Denver Broncos closely to notice any change to the norm. The Broncos are still one of the proudest franchises in all sports, but lately the results do not necessarily reflect that indication. It is reasonable to wonder if this is a matter of simple Xs and Os, or if the trend is greater.

While Broncos fans watched Super Bowl 54 – closely or casually – the simple conclusion is that the Chiefs have something that every team in the NFL wants and needs. In other words, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to look at a few steps and conclude, “We need one.”

Which of course means Patrick Mahomes.

Of course, the Broncos have not had anything like Mahomes since Peyton Manning. And when the sheriff laid down the law in AFC West (and AFC and NFL actually), the Chiefs and their fans sat around and said, “We need one,” which means: Peyton Manning. Now that the roles have been reversed, it’s an obvious comparison, it’s an obvious ingredient to win any kind of title in the NFL.

Although that is true, and although the Broncos have found their franchise in Drew Lock – which may be on par with Mahomes – it is not the only ingredient. In fact, it may not be the ingredient that matters most.

After the game – well before Terry Bradshaw’s chat with MVP, “that Patrick Holmes Guy” – it was Clark Hunt who held the Lombardi Trophy.

And nobody’s wrong.

Clark Hunt is CEO of the Chiefs and the son of the great Lamar Hunt, the founder and former owner of the Chiefs (via the Dallas Texans). Lamar was in all respects one of the most important and influential owners of the NFL. After the death of his father in 2006, Clark Hunt and his brothers and sisters (Lamar and Norma had four children) inherited the property of the Chiefs. As CEO of the team and public face of the property group, Clark represents the Chiefs at all meetings of the owners and takes care of the daily activities of the team. And he was the first to receive that trophy.

After the Chiefs Super Bowl victory, his words were gracious and concise and he quickly handed over the Lombardi to head coach Andy Reid, who quickly credited his quarterback, Mahomes.

From Denver this all feels so similar. Great owner hands trophy to great coach and great quarterback.

There is no doubt, it’s hard for anyone other than a great quarterback to drive the team onto the field for the startdown – just like Mahomes did on Sunday night, just like Elway did, just like Manning did.

But what is harder than finding that great quarterback is finding an owner or property group that somehow uses its resources to get all the pieces in place. Trainer. Quarterback. Supporting.

Clark Hunt did that. Scratch that – did that. Winning a Super Bowl is not that simple, you know. Pat Bowl always did that too.

But now that Bowling is gone – and realistic, even before his death in June last year – the Broncos lacked that unique visionary. Pat Bowling had that. Clark Hunt, while representing three other siblings, has it too.

But do the Broncos have that now?

We know the answer. And whether the circumstances that led Clark to be the face of the Chiefs and the voice and voice that represents the rest of the Hunt Family were legal, happy or whatever, it is a fact that the uniform front of the Chiefs needed is. No matter how important a great quarterback is, it is more than likely that it all starts and ends with an owner or property group that has a common goal of winning.

Drew Lock is perhaps the answer in Denver. But until all of those above him – and that means everyone – are all on the same page, the road to winning AFC West through Kansas City will continue to run.

Ownership is important. That was clear in Miami last night.