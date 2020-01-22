THE HUNGRY CRITIC: opportunities and trends and trends of the London Wine and Food Show 2020

(MAX MARTIN, especially for The London Free Press)

As the first major culinary festival of the year in London, the Wine & Food Show can often signal trends that we will probably see for the rest of 2020.

A striking aspect of this year’s show was that both food and wine seemed to be a bit of a back seat for the ever-growing trend of artisanal and microbreweries. Yes, beer turned out to be the favorite drink this year, overshadowing some fantastic Niagara wineries.

But even among the beers on tap and wines to sip, a few notable themes emerged during the three-day show. Here are three major trends that we noticed at the London Wine & Food Show this year.

SAY CHEESE

(MAX MARTIN, especially for The London Free Press)

Although food did not play a prominent role during the show, there was a common theme among all food vendors: cheese. Certainly, it fits perfectly with wine, but an emphasis on unique, local cheese was certainly felt. Great Lakes Goat Dairy offered a wide selection of different cheeses, such as a smoked cheddar that gave depth to the already rich cheese. Eat at OA, the food service in Anderson Craft Ales, a delicious spaetzle made with a creamy cheddar Mornay sauce with earthy enoki mushrooms and salt, smoky peameal bacon – an absolute highlight of the show. But another trend was to raise the traditional meat or cheese platter. London hotspot Grace brought cheese and crackers to the next level with a silky, soft ricotta mousse on crispy lavash bread, served with caramelized onions. Field to Truck Mobile eatery modernized the meats, preparing meats cones that made for an elegant presentation and a great idea to steal for your next party.

MIXED COCKTAILS EASY MADE

(MAX MARTIN, especially for The London Free Press)

Mixed cocktails were popular during the show, with a clear trend towards pre-mixed cocktails popping up at the LCBO – because many smaller distilleries are finding new ways to make the bar experience more available at home. A highlight for me was the Blue Lobster vodka soda. It was not too sweet, simply made with vodka, soda and real citrus. Sparkling and citrus-like, it is perfect to pick up when the summer rolls around. Stratford’s Junction 56 Distillery chose to serve a variety of mixed drinks, but the striking example was a shot of the Mint Smoothie liqueur, inspired by the classic treat of Rheo Thompson. It would be perfect in a chocolate martini or a spiked hot chocolate. Although it is not really a cocktail, depending on your definition, the wine slush is a triumphant return, with Dark Horse Winery serving a Pina Colada-inspired Vidal slushie that was a sweet and icy look at the youth classic.

CIDER IS HERE TO STAY

(MAX MARTIN, especially for The London Free Press)

Lighter, sharper and more fruity than beer, cider has become increasingly popular. Creative takes with new fruit infusions that go beyond traditional apple cider and makes it even more attractive to try. While most craft breweries had at least one cider on tap, the striking options came from the Hounds of Erie Winery. Full openness, I’m a loser for good marketing, and the dog-inspired labels and branding certainly caught my attention – but the drink supported it. The Top Dog hard cider is exactly that – the perfect mix of tannins, sweetness and acidity. If you want something even more fruity, choose the Sassy Bitch raspberry cider – a sharp, berry flavor gives the cider a floral note that makes the drink feel even fresher. Their Dog House cider has a lot of hops, a big contrast with the sweet apples and a slightly spicy aftertaste.