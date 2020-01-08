THE HUNGRY CRITIC: My fat Greek food recommendations

Loading...

Mythic Grill (MAX MARTIN, Special to The London Free Press)

Aromatic herbs, rich olive oil and fresh vegetables form the backbone of Greek cuisine. With such bold flavors, often prepared in healthy ways such as grilling, it is no surprise that Mediterranean food has become so popular on this side of the Atlantic.

And while it’s not always the first type of international cuisine that comes to mind when planning a night out, you shouldn’t sleep on the Greek classic – especially the ones available in the Forest City.

Here are three fantastic Greek restaurants to try out in London.

(MAX MARTIN, especially for The London Free Press)

Don’t go to Dimi who expects a low-key dinner – the Richmond Row hotspot is all about flare and community. It will probably not be long before you see a server flambé Greek cheese flambé before you say ‘Grandpa!’ Shouts while the flames flourish. It is certainly a memorable dining experience, but the food supports the show. You can’t go wrong with the main courses, such as the juicy, herbaceous grilled chicken souvlaki, but my favorite way to dine at Dimi is to share a few plates with friends. The spanakopita, a Greek staple, is phenomenal. The filo pastry is crispy and buttery and the spinach and feta filling touches the mix of earthy, lemon and creamy. It is accompanied by a spicy tzatziki that bites just the right amount of garlicky. Fresh fish is another cornerstone of Greek cuisine and the grilled shrimp with warm potatoes does not disappoint. The prawns are plump with a smoky char, supported by a spicy pepper oil, salty feta and a warm olive oil-clad potato salad. Bonus points are awarded for a fantastic cocktail menu that continues Dimi’s distinctive flavor – their gin and tonic is topped with burnt rosemary, set on fire right in front of you.

551 Richmond St.

(MAX MARTIN, especially for The London Free Press)

Tucked away on Albert Street, Mythic Grill serves up luxurious Greek classics in a distinctly Mediterranean restaurant. All their souvlakis and pita bread are delicious, served with a first-class Greek village salad full of crispy, fresh cucumbers, tomatoes and peppers. It is not overdressed, with generous piles of creamy, salty feta and the perfect sprinkling of oregano. Their moussaka is one of my favorites in the city. Moussaka, a lasagne in Greek style, consists of layers of eggplant, potatoes, beef and bechamel sauce. It can often be a bit heavy or rich, but Mythic Grills finds the perfect balance, creating a beautifully layered tower that never feels too much. The soft eggplant offers an umami taste that acts as an ideal counterpoint for the silky bechamel with nutmeg. The beef is juicy and flavorful, with a spicy tomato sauce filled with all traditional Greek herbs such as oregano and parsley. Open for lunch and dinner, it is a great place to have a wonderful dinner with friends or family.

179 Albert St.

(MAX MARTIN, especially for The London Free Press)

Mykonos Restaurant specializes in Greek classics and fish dishes and prepares everything from sumptuous divisible dishes to quick collection. Inside, ocean blue walls are decorated with murals, which completes the Mediterranean atmosphere on the beach. With an extensive menu it can be difficult to decide what to order, but the basics do not disappoint. The dolmathaki – stuffed grape leaves – offer an authentic dining experience. Tender rice, spicy beef and a sweet tomato sauce are all wrapped in a slightly bitter grape leaf and topped with rich olive oil for a great way to start the meal. Their spanakopita is dense and rich, with a thick layer of creamy feta and spinach filling. If you fancy something different, or a vegetarian dish that is a bit bigger, try the zucchini and artichokes wrapped in filo pastry. It is baked with feta and ricotta. The artichokes have a deep, earthy taste that nicely combines with a light zucchini. Of course you can’t go wrong with their chicken souvlaki, served with classic rice and a clear tzatziki sauce.

572 Adelaide Street