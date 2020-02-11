THE HUNGRY CRITIC: Love is in the air, so let’s eat

The tasting room. (MAX MARTIN, especially for The London Free Press)

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, love is in the air and it is an important time of the year to remember that food is the way to the heart for many.

Eating out has long been the go-to event for date night, because you can’t really go wrong with good food, good drinks and a good conversation. But one of the best ways to improve that dining experience, add extra romantic flair and make someone feel really special is with food that you can share.

For me, eating out where you order many different dishes, or plates that are shareable, is really a chance to get to know someone else. You can talk about who likes what, dine in a more informal way and try more food.

Although there are many restaurants in London that can offer a first-class date night experience, here are my recommendations for places to take your new or old sweetheart for an unforgettable, romantic, sharable dinner.

THE TEST ROOM

It is a classic in London, and not without reason. The Tasting Room honors its namesake and offers a varied menu with lots to try. Go inside, order a few of their wine flights and a handful of dishes from the appetizer menu and I promise you will have a great evening. The tuna poke is one of the best I’ve had in ages – it’s top quality fish, made even better from a nutty, umami sesame dressing, creamy avocado and crispy wonton chips. Everything comes together for the perfect bite that is sweet, salty and sour with many textures and flavors. If you don’t like raw, opt for bacon-wrapped scallops, a truly timeless and decadent dish that exudes elegance and romance. The scallops are soft and sweet, perfectly seared with a nice crush, and complemented by smoky bacon and a spicy aioli for dipping. Another favorite of mine on their menu is the kalbi kui, grilled short ribs in Korean style. They are spicy, but the meat falls off the bone. And of course, if you want to have fun and keep it casual, you can’t go wrong with the jalapeno lime salted fries. For dessert I recommend the Skor cheesecake, which is not overly sweet or heavy, but has a fantastic creamy texture and a deep cocoa flavor. Everything on the menu feels effortless but impressive, and the same can be said for the dining experience – it’s luxurious without feeling pretentious, perfect for a relaxed and romantic date.

483 Richmond St.

TRADITIONAL AGRICULTURE

Nothing says opulence and romance just like seafood, and the king item, especially for lovebirds, must be oysters. Although it is not fully proven that they are an aphrodisiac, there is certainly something with oysters that seems perfect for a date night. If you really want to impress a new partner, take them to Craft Farmacy and order the seafood tower from their raw bar, which contains oysters and jumbo shrimp. You will be treated to an impressive selection of different oysters and all garnishes, including fresh horseradish, spicy mignonette sauce and clear, fresh lemon. The oysters themselves are plump and juicy, with a brininess that tastes like the ocean. They are great in themselves and only the oysters ensure a fantastic date night, but the colossal shrimp take over. They are perfectly cooked and cooled, so that they remain soft and juicy. The cocktail sauce that is served alongside has just the right amount of spices to balance the sweetness of the shrimp. It is a spectacular date night meal, and if you want something more, you can choose from the menu with shareable plates, from roasted bone marrow with oxtail to duck poutine.

449 Wharncliffe Rd. south

FORRAT CHOCOLATE LOUNGE

Chocolate is the most typical Valentine’s gift, but if you want to give the classic a twist, take your love to Forrat’s Chocolate Lounge for an interactive chocolate dining experience. Sharing a bowl with chocolate fondue, with all the fixings, will immediately cause a flirty feeling. Choose from milk, dark or white chocolate, depending on your sweet tooth, and the dippings contain everything from fresh fruit, such as strawberries and bananas, to fun options, including chips, pretzels and brownies. The chocolate is thick, rich and creamy, so you eat it slowly and really enjoy the whole moment. Even more fun are the chocolate martinis on the menu, with a cocktail on creme brulee and the banana split. You can’t go wrong with their pancakes and waffles, which come in equally delicious flavor combinations such as s’moreo – a mashup of oreocooks, marshmallow and chocolate – or chocolate, banana and peanut butter. Bringing someone to Forrat’s Chocolate Lounge does a fantastic job mixing the conventional date night with an unexpected dessert focus and will certainly ignite the flames of romance.

60 North Center Rd.