THE HUNGER GAMES Prequel Film The BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES Move On by Director Francis Lawrence – GeekTyrant

Lionsgate is moving forward with the prequel movie The Hunger Games Ballad of Birds and Snakes. The film is based on author Suzanne CollinsForthcoming novel, and Francis Lawrence returning to the franchise to direct it. Lawrence directed the last three Hunger Games films, including Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part 1, and Mockingjay Part 2.

This film will focus on Coriolanus Snow when he was 18 years old, “years before he was the reigning President of Panem. Young Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and though the Snow family has fallen hard, he sees a chance to change his luck when he is chosen as a mentor for the Tenth Hunger Games … with only his elation delete when he is assigned to pay tribute to the girl from impoverished Area 12. ”

Here is the summary of the book:

Set 64 years before the events of the Katinss revolution in the original series, Ballad will change specifically around the events of the 10th Hunger Games – the battle of Panem’s royale where children from many areas are randomly selected to take part in a murder fight for survival — and the slow recovery which the dystopian nation-state took after a deadly war nearly destroyed it.

Collins will write the film’s treatment, and Michael Arndt (Little Miss Sunshine, Toy Story 3) will fit the screen. Nina Jacobson, who produced all of the films in the franchise, with her partner Brad Simpson.

Chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Joe Drake, said in a statement:

“Suzanne’s new book is worth waiting for. It gives fans everything you could expect and expect from The Hunger Games while also breaking new ground and introducing a whole new canvas of character. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is creatively enjoying and takes this world to new complex dimensions that open up amazing cinematic possibilities. We are delighted to reunite this film crew with this unique franchise, and we cannot wait to get production going. “

Collins added:

“Lionsgate has always been the cinematic home of The Hunger Games, and I’m delighted to be returning with this new book. From the beginning, they showed great respect for the original material, honoring the thematic and narrative elements of the story, and putting together an incredible team in front of and behind the camera. It gives me great pleasure to reunite with Nina, Francis, and Michael to adapt the novel to the screen, and to share their remarkable talents once again with Panem. I look forward to collaborating with them and each other at Lionsgate as we bring The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes to theaters worldwide. “

The book Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to hit stores on May 19, 2020. Lionsgate made tons of money from The Hunger Games franchise, so it’s no wonder they would want to adapt this upcoming book into a movie.

If you are a fan of The Hunger Games franchise, is this a story you are looking forward to reading or seeing?