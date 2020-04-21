The ‘Hunger Games’ franchise is back in theaters with a prequel adaptation

Contributions, it’s finally time to re-enter the Games.

On Tuesday, Lionsgate announced the Hunger Games multi-billion dollar franchise will return to theaters with an adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ upcoming novel Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Given the shelves of May 19, the prequel centers on the 10th annual Hunger Games and a teenager Coriolanus Snow, years before he became a tyrannical leader of Panem.

“Suzanne’s new book is worth the wait,” Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake said in a press release. “It offers everything fans can expect and expect from The Hunger Games while also breaking new ground and introducing a whole new canvas of characters.”

The film adaptation will be reunited by Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson. Collins will serve as executive producer and write treatment for the film before being adapted by Michael Arndt, another Hunger Games alum.

“Lionsgate has always been the cinematic home of The Hunger Games, and I’m excited to have them come back with this new book,” Collins said. “From the beginning, they treated the source material with respect, honoring the thematic and narrative elements of the story, and putting together an incredible team both in front and behind the camera.”

You can read an excerpt from Chapter 1 here. May the odds be in your favor.

