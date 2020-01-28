The humanitarian crises caused by climate change that you haven't heard of

Khadija lives in an African country that most Westerners have never heard of, and even less could locate it on a map.

The nine-year-old father is dead, killed by acts of violence that have affected the Central African Republic, and her mother tries to make ends meet by working on a farm.

It is uncertain, conflicts are widespread and the consequences of violence are pervasive.

When they are desperate for food, the child takes her malnourished eight-month-old sister across the border to Chad, where she can get help from aid organizations.

Khadija and her eight-month-old sister in Chad. Photo: CARE

Her 70-year-old grandmother Fatime knows that the situation is bad, but if there is no food, there is no food.

“We can only eat once a day – we usually eat rice or millet,” said Fatime.

“We always try to grow some vegetables during the rainy season, but it’s never enough for all of us.

“I know that it will have an impact on children’s development. But what can we do?”

The story of Khadija is not one that many have heard of, but much can be expected from the continent.

Years of conflict have affected the Central African Republic’s water supply and reduced its agricultural production.

As a result, 1.8 million people – 41 percent of the population – have difficulty eating something every day.

There is simply not enough food to get around.

Her story is one of the many that CARE reports in her Suffering in Silence report, published on Tuesday, detailing the humanitarian crises that we paid the least attention to in 2019.

When looking at more than 2.4 million articles about the 40 crises that affected more than a million people, the ten most important issues that were least reported by the media were identified.

The report found that nine of the ten least reported humanitarian crises in 2019 were in Africa – many of which were caused or exacerbated by climate change.

The other was in North Korea.

Madagascar, a country that conjures up images of the DreamWorks animation and not the severe drought that has affected the country, was the least-reported major humanitarian crisis of 2019, with only 612 articles written about it.

Low coverage compared to the 425,000 that have been written about Syria – the most common crisis covered.

In the past two days, the country has been hit by extreme flooding, which has only been reported to a limited extent in the media.

Rachel Routley, who is part of CARE Australia’s Emergency Response Unit, said these stories are not reported due to a complex cocktail of factors.

“I think one of the reasons is that it is a protracted crisis that does not attract people’s attention. If it is an earthquake or tsunami, it is a certain event. It can be difficult be to get people interested in something, ”she said.

“I think the media tend to report on the crises that are most politically relevant to Western security.

“Nine out of ten take place in Africa. I think there is sometimes a simplified misunderstanding that all of Africa is poor and in crisis.

The drought has created an unmanageable humanitarian situation in Madagascar. Photo: Getty

“That is not the case, but if there is hunger or conflict, it does not make it interesting.”

Other important factors for the lack of reporting are restrictions on media freedom in the countries and the costs for international newsrooms in which journalists are deployed in these regions.

Monash University journalism lecturer Julie Tullberg agrees.

“It is dangerous and expensive for journalists to report on humanitarian crises in Africa and North Korea,” she said.

“News editors will consider the options for assigning international correspondents to dangerous areas.

“From the reader’s perspective, highly relevant news is dealt with more comprehensively, including crime, local issues, politics, sports and entertainment.

“Foreign correspondents are potentially dangerous and expensive, so the story assignments are carefully planned based on the interests of the readers.”

The human costs of the climate crisis

Peter Walton, CEO of CARE Australia, said most of the disasters on the list were longer and more severe due to climate change.

“In many countries, climate change is making a constant state of crisis the new norm and often exacerbating other challenges. Unfortunately, Australia has seen this happen in recent months, ”said Walton.

“Most of the countries on this list are also affected by violent conflicts that can be fueled by dwindling natural resources or the effects of a changing climate.”

The report showed that without drastic action against climate change, the number of people in need of humanitarian aid will increase to 200 million by 2050.

That’s almost twice as much as last year, said Donna Mitzi Lagdameo, senior policy adviser at the Red Cross Climate Center.

“What we see now is unprecedented,” she said.

“The evolving risks endanger the livelihood and the lives of the communities. Your life is vulnerable.

“We cannot rely on what we have done.

“We have to do things differently. We are in interesting times and I think we have to work together. “

Last year’s report provided a clear way out of the fateful forecast.

“While there are clear costs of doing nothing, there is also an opportunity to do something,” the report said.

“Stronger buildings, more resilient infrastructures and special infrastructures such as dikes and pumping stations can protect people and economies and reduce the likelihood of a climate risk

become a climate catastrophe. “