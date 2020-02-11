The Humane Society of Huron Valley is introducing a rehabilitation service to help pets that owners cannot keep

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – When faced with the difficult decision to take your pet in, the Humane Society of Huron Valley makes it a little bit easier.

The HSHV has set up a private rehoming page on its website. The service enables pet owners to find an adoptor without placing the pet in an animal shelter. This is an atmosphere that can be stressful for cats and dogs.

“Our hearts break every day for people who are forced to hand in their companion animals due to rental rules – or for any reason,” said Karie McMahon, director of reception at HSHV A Home Away From Home that is special for both people and their pets can be difficult. “

People who want to adopt can look at the pets that need a new home and contact their owners directly to meet them.

“We also provide guidance for pet owners and adoptors,” said McMahon. “And if someone accepts an unsterilized animal from the list of private adoptions, we help to neuter or neuter that pet.”

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.