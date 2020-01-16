Is constant monitoring of smartphones still scary when it comes to science?

Three Stanford University professors announced in Nature Wednesday that they have conducted an intensive new investigation into the way people interact with our devices. They call it the Human Screenome Project, a name reminiscent of the famous Human Genome Project, a 13-year-old international science company that has successfully mapped human DNA.

Your proposal for a Human Screenome project aims to determine smartphone use (and not human genetics) with similar accuracy. And as with human DNA, the researchers say that the data they will collect – quick, constant screenshots of real-time smartphone activities, known as “screenomes” – for big data analysis and a more in-depth study of the social impact of Smartphones would be prepared. The idea is that our screenomes together can shed a more meaningful light on the use of our smartphone than current measures.

The researchers used the self-reported “screen time” or the time that subjects spend with their smartphones or social apps as a standard measure for surveying the effects of digital media on society, psychology and more. However, the Stanford researchers argue that this is not enough to really quantify smartphone use. This should be a necessary requirement for any study that wants to understand the impact of smartphones on individuals and society.

Instead, they advocate a more objective and detailed evaluation of the screen data.

Enter the Screenome: Every time the subject’s phone is activated, the background programming takes a screenshot every five seconds until the end of each session. According to Stanford researchers, all of these individual screenshots, when analyzed, will provide a more complete picture of our digital life.

To illustrate the value of the “screenomic” measurement, the researchers evaluated the smartphone use of two 14-year-olds. They reported similar statistics: a few hours a day, checking their phones first in the morning and last in the night.

However, the Screenomic analysis showed that their use was very different: one test person spent more time in one app while another flitted from app to messaging and back. Could this type of smartphone use affect your attention, fulfillment or relationship in different ways? It is too early to know, but without a detailed analysis, scientists would not even notice this baseline difference.

Of course, the prospect of an application that takes a screenshot every five seconds running in the background of your phone is pretty daunting. The researchers recognize that privacy must be airtight for this method of research to spread – and that’s easier said than done.

There were also setbacks on social media: quite a few tweets share the mood of the reaction to the news in which only “NOPE” is written.

Consumer technology leaps forward and changes the world before scientists understand what this change will look like. Perhaps a more precise method of how we can really integrate technology into our lives could give us a better chance of getting the scales under control.