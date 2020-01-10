The huge scar on Australia's kangaroo island is terrible

Loading...

A third of Australia’s kangaroo island is now charred.

This means that around 600 square kilometers of the west side of the island – teeming (or formerly teeming with forests, forests and koalas) – have been consumed by bush fires. Most of the fire has been burning since New Year, as satellite images show.

As on the Australian mainland, eight miles north, a drought intensified by extreme, record-breaking heat caused the scrubland to burn. 2019 was Australia’s hottest and driest year in existence, creating conditions for flames that Australian fire protection experts described as “unprecedented”.

For decades, Australian researchers have warned that hotter climates will increase the likelihood of larger and more frequent flames.

“The message has always been the same,” James Ricketts, an experienced volunteer firefighter in Australia and researcher on the effects of climate change, said to Mashable earlier this week. “Increased heating means increased risk of fire.”

The consequences can be seen below:

Kangaroo Island on January 1st

Kangaroo Island on January 9th

The burn scar from Kangaroo Island on January 9th

Kangaroo Island on December 16, 2019

Kangaroo Island on January 7, 2020

Ecologists estimate that, according to NASA, around 25,000 koalas have died on Kangaroo Island, while at the same time threatening bird species that have been “threatened with extinction in the past two decades”.

In an inexorably warming climate with ever increasing CO2 emissions, the scientists believe that there will only be more and bigger bush fires in the coming decades.

“What we see is spreading,” Christine Eriksen, who studies disasters at the University of Wollongong in Australia, told Mashable. “They’re getting bigger. That will be the pattern we will see in the coming years.”