The house is part of a $ 484 billion aid package and $ 321 billion in small business loans

The House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $ 484 billion economic aid package to supplement the small business loan program and increase funding for hospitals and COVID-19 tests.

The package, approved by the Senate on Tuesday and expected to be signed by President Donald Trump soon, will provide $ 321 billion to supplement the loan program, $ 60 billion to the Small Business Administration’s Disaster Relief Fund, $ 75 billion for hospitals and $ 25 billion. For the COVID-19 test. Of the $ 321 billion in small business lending programs, $ 6 billion is allocated to small businesses without strong relationships with banks – many of whom have struggled to get help.

Also read: Cinema owners come face to face and delay getting a federal loan

TheWrap reported last week that many movie theater owners – especially those who had no previous contact with lending banks or employees seeking unemployment benefits – were confused and late in receiving the first $ 350 billion in aid. The small business lending program, which dried up last week, was part of a $ 2 trillion economic stimulus package passed by Congress in late March.

A spokesman for the National Association of Theater Owners told TheWrap last week that the first loan program was “less profitable than expected for businesses that are closed and unable to pay employees.” (NATO declined to comment on a new round of funding in the House.)

Also read: NATO says many cinemas cannot be reopened at the request of earlier states

In addition, some businesses that have access to financing under the control of some small business owners have included a chain of large restaurants, such as the Potbeli Sandwich store in the United States, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Shake Shack. (On Sunday, Shake Shack executives announced that the company was repaying a $ 10 million loan.)

In California, about 3.3 million people have reported unemployment since March 12, Gavin Newom said Thursday. Over the past five weeks, more than 26 million Americans have filed lawsuits nationwide.

All Hollywood movies come early due to the coronavirus

As most U.S. movie theaters close due to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing to release VOD home theaters only in theaters.

“World troll tour” The sequel to the 2017 animated hit will be available for digital download on April 10 – the same day it will hit theaters. Now this is an exclusive VOD. Universal pictures

“Birds of prey”

Margo Robbie’s 2017 Suicide Squad speaker was in demand on March 24th. The film has grossed $ 84 million since its release on February 4. Warner Bros.

“Animal” The Universal / Blumhouse horror film was first released last fall due to controversy over its violence, and then the coronavirus was discovered after March 13th. You can broadcast now. Universal pictures

“Invisible Man” The universal horror film, starring Elizabeth Moss, has grossed nearly $ 65 million since its February 26 theatrical release. You can broadcast now. Universal pictures

“Emma. The adaptation of Jane Austen’s focal features opened in a limited edition on Feb. 21, and the pandemic grossed $ 10 million in ticket sales before theaters closed. You can broadcast now. Features of the focus

“Blood shooting” The Vin Diesel comic book opened on March 6 and grossed $ 10 million before theaters closed. It is now available in VOD. Sony Pictures

“I still believe” The biopsy role of Lionsgate was played by K.J. As a Christian music star, Jeremy Camp hit VOD on March 27 – two weeks after it opened in theaters. Lionsgate

“The way back” Warner Bros. He released Ben Affleck’s drama “Return,” which has grossed $ 13 million in theaters since March 6 – three weeks later on March 24 at VOD. Warner Bros.

“Further” The Disney and Pixar animated film went on sale on Friday, March 20, and the film hit Disney + on April 3. Disney / Pixar

“Sonic the Hedgehog” Paramount Pictures’ Sonic Hedgehog set a new record for home video adaptation with $ 58 million, which opens Feb. 14, and grossed $ 306 million worldwide. It is in demand now. Paramount pictures

“Wild bell” A great 20th century studio movie starring Harrison Ford and the giant CGI dog is now in demand. 20th century

“Under the mountain” During a family ski vacation, a couple who barely survived an avalanche (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) are forced to reconsider their lives and their attitudes toward each other. It is in demand now. Fox search light

“Never rare” The story of two cousins ​​from a village in Pennsylvania about having an abortion is “not always rare.” The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and received a special jury award. It will be available for VOD on April 3rd. Features of the focus

“The end, the beginning” Drake Doremus’ romantic drama “The End, the Beginning,” starring Sheilen Woodley, Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan, opens on demand on April 17 and May 1. It was scheduled to open on May 1. Samuel Goldwyn’s films

To the stars For the Stars, the 1960 Oklahoma-era drama, Black Hayward, Liana Liberato, Giordana Spiro, Shea Wigam, Malin Ackermann, and Tony Hale, was released on digital on April 24 and on demand in June. 1. Martha Stephens made her presentation at Sundance in 2019 and plans to release a theatrical release with Samuel Goldwine Film. Samuel Goldwyn’s films

“Impressive jokes: the film” truTV’s first animated film will arrive early on April 1 for digital films. James “Moore” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulvano, known as the “Tenderloins”, follow the fictional stories of self-deprecation because of high school in the early 90’s. truTV

“Bird Artemis” Disney’s adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s fantastic novel The Bird of Artemis was set to debut in theaters on May 29, but will now premiere only at Disney. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Colin Farrell and Judy Dench. Disney

“Infiltrators” The theatrical release of the oscilloscope documentary thriller “Infiltrators” has been postponed, and the film will be released on demand on June 2, both on cable and digital platforms. Oscilloscope

“Working man” On March 27, the theatrical production of “Working Man” was suspended due to the closure of the theater, and now the film will premiere on May 5 via “Video on Demand”. Brainstorming media

“Shooting: The Story of Kenny’s Sailors” The sports documentary “History of Kenny Sailors” by NBA star Steve Curry will go on sale on April 16-18 on the new Altavod service for $ 7.99 and will be available for pre-order from April 9. 10% of all proceeds will be used for COVID-19 assistance. The documentary tells the story of Kenny Sailors, the first player to make the jump, and includes interviews with Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Clark Kellogg, Bobby Knight and others. Photo by Rob Carr / Getty

“Bracket!” Warner Bros. On April 11, the family “Scoob!” Announced the release of an animated film. On May 15, on demand for digital property and premium video, the second film (after Universal’s “World of Trolls”) was canceled due to a planned theatrical release and headed for a pandemic of eviction. Warner Bros.

