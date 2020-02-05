The house card enables veterans to train service dogs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a law from Columbus Republican Representative Steve Stivers to set up a U.S. Department of Veterans pilot program to teach veterinary service dog training as a form of therapy.

The National Guard’s Brigade General of Ohio, who served in Iraq, wrote the Veterinary Therapy Assistance Service for Wounded Service Members (PAWS), which, in collaboration with nonprofit dog training organizations, mediates veterans affected by post-traumatic stress. Veterans who complete the program can adopt their service dog if they wish to continue therapy.

“Too many of the men and women who serve our country are returning home with an invisible trauma,” said Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, a former naval pilot. “Service dogs alleviate the invisible wounds of war.”

According to Stivers’ office, 11 to 30 percent of veterans who have served in conflict areas are affected by post-traumatic stress. Research from Kaiser Permanente and Purdue University has shown that working with guide dogs alleviates symptoms and leads to better interpersonal relationships, less risk of substance abuse, and overall better mental health.

According to Stivers, a soldier he commanded during Operation Iraqi Freedom told him that his service dog had helped him fly an airplane for the first time in 10 years and take his fiancee out for dinner.

“This is the impact this bill can have on the lives of our veterans,” said a Stivers statement.

The counterpart to the Senate bill is pending at the US Senate Veterans Committee, and Stivers hopes it will be passed “in quick succession.” He noted that the bill passed the house two years ago, but the Senate failed to act.

“We lose 20 veterans to suicide every day,” Stivers said in the House of Representatives. “Congress needs to work to address this situation.”

