The hottest known planet is constantly melting its own atmosphere

As we gaze into the universe in search of other worlds, we have seen many gas giants orbiting their home stars. These so-called “hot Jupiters” have extreme environments, but the planet KELT-9b is in a class of its own. This is the most popular exoplanet ever discovered, and we only now understand what that means. A new analysis of KELT-9b shows that molecules in his atmosphere are being torn apart.

Astronomers discovered KELT-9b in 2017 in orbit around a star about 670 light-years away. It has a surface temperature of 7,800 degrees Fahrenheit (4,300 degrees Celsius). That makes it by far the hottest exoplanet and it is even warmer than some stars. The planet itself may have become a star, if not because of its low mass, which is just three times as shy as Jupiter.

Naturally, KELT-9b has aroused interest among astronomers. Of course KELT-9b cannot support life as we know it, but studying an extreme environment like this can help us to better understand all planets. Recent observations with the Spitzer infrared space telescope revealed what these extreme temperatures mean for the atmosphere. Spitzer can measure variations in heat, and it was able to measure the temperature of the two halves of KELT-9b while it rustled around the star.

Based on the Spitzer data, astronomers are convinced that molecules on the day side of the planet are constantly being torn to pieces. Even molecular hydrogen, the smallest and simplest of all molecules, has no hope of survival. KELT-9b revolves very close to its star – a year is only 1.5 earth days long. Like most exoplanets in such orbits, it is neatly locked with one side always facing the star. The temperatures there are high enough to separate molecules, but the night side is about 50 percent cooler. That is enough for molecules to reform as they circulate to the other side. The result is a cycle of melting and reforming molecules in the clouds of KELT-9b, as a kind of hellish molecular conveyor.

The observation data fit well with computer models developed here on Earth. Without hydrogen dissociation, models predict inscrutable wind speeds of 37 miles per second (60 kilometers per second). Hydrogen dissociation distributes heat more evenly, although astronomers are still stunned by the location of the planet’s ‘hot spot’, which is not directly below the star as expected. That’s another mystery to investigate on KELT-9b.

