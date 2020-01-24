The hottest Cadillac CT5-V that has a 6.2-liter V8 with compressor because the black wing doesn't fit: report

Cadillac offers a glimpse into the future of Cadillac’s V-Series as two prototypes spin the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, which will be unveiled on June 1, 2019 on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Cadillac

The powerful Cadillac CTS-V is no longer available and is currently in its place … nothing. The 2020 Cadillac CT5-V with its disappointing 355 hp did not convince anyone that it was a real CTS-V successor. Cadillac recognized this, which is why further trackable models of the V-series are coming onto the market – and maybe equipped with the Batshit engine of the CTS-V.

The top-of-the-range CT5-V model (we’re not sure if it will get a special new name or just part of the CT5-V) will get a V8, but apparently it won’t be the Blackwing V8 that we do have seen for the first time in the Cadillac CT6-V. Instead, Car and Driver learned from an unknown source who is familiar with the project that the car will use its predecessor’s 6.2-liter V8 with a compressor.

The Blackwing V8 is a twin turbocharger that produces 550 hp in the CT6-V. The 6.2 liter LT4 engine made 640 horsepower, if you remember. Hopefully this engine will find its way into the hottest CT5-V.

The reasoning, car and driver suspects, is packaging. See, the LT4 is a push rod motor, which means it’s shorter, narrower, and a lot more compact than the Blackwing’s double overhead cam design. Mounting between the strut towers of the CT5 can be problematic.

So far, the Blackwing has only been found in the dead CT6-V. A Cadillac spokesman asked for a comment: “The Blackwing is only available in the Cadillac CT6 Platinum and CT6-V. We currently have no further plans for this engine. “

They added, “At this point, we are not yet sharing the name or engine of future high-performance V-series vehicles, but we will do so in the coming months.”

So we don’t know which engine the top-class CT5-V gets or whether it maintains the performance values ​​of the CTS-V. Regarding the LT4 engine, however, I have an insight for General Motors engineers: if it fits, it sits.