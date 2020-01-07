The hot, motorcycle-inspired Suzuki Swift Sport Katana widebody has only one big problem

Loading...

Photos: Suzuki

Suzuki still makes cars, but unfortunately not for America. A good one is the Suzuki Swift Sport Katana, which comes to this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon based on the recently revived Suzuki Katana motorcycle. However, I only have one major problem with this widebody hatchback.

Suzuki announced it would stop selling cars in the U.S. market in 2012, and that’s sad for many reasons. That meant we lost the Kizashi, a perfect compact sedan, and we would never get the Jimny, a perfectly charming compact off-roader. But it also meant that we lost the Swift, an intelligent and simple, fairly sporty hatchback.

And the latter is particularly painful today as I learned that Suzuki is bringing a wide swfit to the Tokyo Auto Salon, and it looks fantastic. There is also a custom that Jimny and Hustler have brought into the salon, according to the Autoblog.

This new large-capacity Swift is based on a limited-edition model, the Suzuki Swift Sport Katana. If you know motorcycles, you know that Suzuki took the Katana name from one of its best-known sports motorcycles, which was recently reintroduced and adapted to the hatchback after over a decade.

The limited-edition car announced in May 2019 has a strut brace, a catback exhaust, an adjustable sports suspension, 17- or 18-inch wheels and a large performance boost compared to the standard hatch (which only allows a maximum of 110 hp) with a 1 , 4-liter four-cylinder with turbocharger and 138 hp. Only 30 were built and all went to the Netherlands (did they deserve them?).

This car only had a premium of € 4,000 (about $ 4,500) over the standard car of € 28,999 (about $ 32,400), which is a pretty good deal.

(The Katana Edition without widebody with the Katana Bike.)

But now they have made at least one more katana edition for the Tokyo Auto Salon, except for the wider ones. And I still have a problem with it.

It is unclear which powertrain this unprecedented open-top vehicle is. However, since it is probably the same 138-hp 1.4-liter turbo engine as the previous Katana Edition Swift, I found that this is not enough for one simple reason: the Katana bike is even more powerful with 150 hp.

If I were in Suzuki’s boardrooms drinking coffee and eating the packaged pastries and enjoying myself because I was tackling a “cool” project at the company, I wouldn’t let the meeting on the Swift widebody katana end until I did Everyone was convinced that we could not deliver a car named after a motorcycle with less power than the motorcycle mentioned.

There is simply no logic for it. Regardless of whether the bike would be faster or not, if the car also produced 150 hp, it still makes the car look weak on paper.

What’s the problem here? Bicycle engine does not fit in the car? Make it fit. The 1.4 liter turbo engine can’t get 150 hp? Is there room for the turbo and compressor?

I just have the feeling that Suzuki really left too much on the table here. Does the Swift need more power? Absolutely not. Nobody needs more power, except maybe the Mazda 3.

But if you brag about your cool motorcycle with a hatchback and want to make it matter at all, you should get the car up to the height of the motorcycle. I also think the widebody could be wider. Find out, Suz.