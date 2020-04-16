The hospital telephone company, Hospedia, is accused of using coronavirus by charging the cost of the last call to a dying patient – The Scottish Sun

3

A HOSPITAL phone company was accused of withdrawing after refusing to waive the cost of the last call for a dying patient.

The company, Hospedia, which manages telephone lines in 130 hospitals in the UK, will not waive the cost of calling 13 minutes per minute to call the bedside phone on the hospital ward.

Hospedia bedside TVs and telephone credit cards are used in 130 hospitals by nearly 100,000 patients. Credit: Alamy

Hospedia refused to rule out allegations amid a pandemic although four of Britain’s biggest cell phone companies have waived fees and will return anyone who has been billed since March 1.

With many family members worried about being barred from visiting relatives to stop the deadly spread of Covid-19, patients are increasingly dependent on phone calls to talk to their loved ones.

For some patients who do not have or cannot use cellphones, the bedside phone provided by Hospedia is their only communication tool.

Hospedia has installed premium rate telephone lines on 130 NHS sites in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – affecting thousands of coronavirus patients in the UK.

Calls made by patients to landlines and cellphones are free – but the company charges 13p per minute for incoming calls.

Cell phone companies charge additional fees for calling premium lines, but this has been eliminated due to the coronavirus crisis.

MOBILE PHONE BILL TO FAMILY

Peter Weddell, 52, from Westcliffe-on-Sea, lost his mother on April 6. He spent two weeks at Basildon Hospital where he could not visit him, so he called him several times each day.

After receiving a telephone bill for more than £ 100 for calls, he welcomed the costs incurred from the telephone network, but criticized Hospedia for keeping up their costs.

He told The Sun: “You can’t see your family directly, so naturally you want to talk to them as much as possible, it’s a shame that people will try to profit from it. .

“The telephone network has done the right thing, why not Hospedia too.”

He added: “I’m glad the network has dropped the charge, it’s too much to ask for 60p minutes to call the hospital.”

ELIMINATION OF COMPANY MOBILE COST

The first network to announce the move is O2, which says that customers now only have to pay for Hospedia call costs.

O2 said: “We have removed all our bills for this service.

“We will also credit any fees to anyone who has used this service since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Hospedia was previously criticized for charging patients with a fee of £ 9 per day to watch TV while in hospital.

The British company, which made £ 2 million in profit last year, was used by nearly 100,000 patients.

The company also provides WiFi to hospitals, which must also be paid for by patients.

While more technically minded patients can use their cellphones and data packages to stream TV to their cellphones, older patients beside them face costs of up to £ 24.90 for content limited to just three days from Hospedia.

Neil O’Brien, Tory MP for Harborough said: “It would be better if given the current coronavirus crisis, Hospedia dismissed this accusation.

“Now the network has released their accusations – and that is the right thing to do – I hope Hospedia will follow suit.

When NHS staff followed the hearse at the funeral of a nurse, 39, who died of coronavirus