The horrible coronavirus study says we don’t eat at restaurants anytime soon – BGR

The coronavirus can easily spread in a confined space, such as a novel restaurant, new research shows.

By tracking the contacts of several COVID-19 patients in China, the researchers were able to determine if one person was infected with the other two families.

All three families were eating in the restaurant at the same time, spending at least 53 minutes.

Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

Social distance measures are still in effect in various countries in the world over the past few weeks, working to “flatten the curve”. Reducing the transmission speed of the coronavirus novel is essential and the only way to ensure that hospitals have time to treat acute cases while studying potential treatments and vaccines. But some governments are already considering measures to allow the population to return to normal. Restrictions are relaxed, but not all social distance measures are lifted.

The second wave o COVID-19 is expected in the fall, and outbreaks can occur quickly without forecasting unless specific guidelines are respected. Fast testing and contact detection policies should be part of our lives in the coming weeks and months. Improved personal hygiene, the use of masks and some social distance measures are still needed. You are advised or required to avoid gatherings for a while to come, so you can forget about sports or theaters. And if this new study is accurate, even going to your favorite restaurant is out of the question nowadays.

We have seen various studies showing that the SARS-CoV-2 can move well beyond 3 to 6 feet (1-2 meters), which is considered a WHO or CDC safe distance depending on who you ask. Research has shown that the virus can move up to 13 feet in a controlled environment, such as a hospital ward that treats COVID-19 patients. Others have studied the motion of droplets that carry the virus, and small droplets can evaporate faster than hitting the ground or other surfaces, causing the virus to float in aerosols in the air for extended periods.

Image source: CDC

.

The image above is from a Chinese study in which three families, named A, B, and C, were sitting in a Chinese restaurant more than 3 feet (1 m) apart, which blew with air conditioning. The study, published on the CDC site, showed that an A1 man arrived from Wuhan to Guangzhou on January 24 and went to lunch with three family members at the restaurant.

Patient A1 experienced COVID-19 symptoms that afternoon and went to the hospital. As of February 5, a total of 9 people identified in the picture above have been diagnosed with the disease. The work’s assumptions are that the A1 person infects at least one person in the other tables by dropping the air conditioning in the room:

Restaurant X is an air-conditioned, windowless 5-storey building. The third floor area occupies 145 m2; Each floor has its own air conditioning (pictured). The distance between each table is approximately 1 m (3 ft). The A and B families sit for 53 minutes each and the A and C families sit for 73 minutes. The airlet for central air conditioning and the return air inlet are located on Table C (image, (top)).

In total, there were 91 people in the building, including 83 people who had lunch on the third floor. Of those, only 10 became ill and 73 were blocked after being identified as close contact. Of note, this study also shows why contact detection is necessary and how it is done properly.

The main conclusion is that the virus can move well within 3-6 feet of what you hear in the reports with the help of air conditioning, and this can be a significant problem for any type of business that does not include large crowds wearing masks.

The outbreak of the virus cannot be explained solely by droplet transmission. Larger respiratory droplets (> 5 μm) remain in the air for a short time and travel less frequently, usually <1 m (3 feet). The distances between patient A1 and persons at other tables, especially those at table C, were all >1 m (3 ft). However, strong airflow from the air conditioning can spread the drops from Table C to Table A, then to Table B, and then to Table C (Figure).

If you go to a restaurant to eat, you can’t wear a face mask. Researchers say measures such as temperature monitoring, increasing the distance between tables and improving ventilation can help prevent diffusion. But additional research may be needed to explain how far the tables should be placed and how to control airflow in air-conditioned rooms.

Until you return to your favorite restaurants, you can support them by ordering food if they’re still delivering during the lockdown. Getting food from restaurants is perfectly safe.

Image source: Tannen Maury / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he was sharing his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Whenever they don’t write about gadgets, they fail miserably, yet they try hard. But that’s not a bad thing.

. (Tagototranslate) coronavirus (T) covid-19