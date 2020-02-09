The hopes for the Melbourne Victory final fail

Melbourne Victory was overtaken by opponents from across the city in a 1-2 derby defeat on Friday night, finishing round 18 of the A-League in ninth place, six points behind the first six.

It was announced on Saturday that star attacker Robbie Kruse had suffered a thigh injury and would be absent for six to eight weeks.

Carlos Salvachúa may have heralded a few more positive moments in his last four games in the A-League following his replacement from Marco Kurz – primarily due to two wins in the Asian Champions League.

Given that Victory’s final rivals have all the games in hand and ACL commitments are another complication, it is inevitable that circumstances are increasingly suggesting that Victory is missing a final for the first time since the 2011/12 season.

While the long-time trainer Kevin Muscat’s retirement at the end of the 2018/19 season was carried out in such a way that a seamless transition was ensured, this has since proved far from successful.

While his departure was in the best interests of both parties overall, it is now possible to draw a clear line from Victory’s recruitment after he has left for the state in which he is currently located.

Maybe when he limped through the tunnel in the 84th minute on Friday evening, Kruse might have taken Victory’s season with him.

It is only three points ahead of the Newcastle Jets, who defeated the Central Coast Mariners 4-3 on Sunday.

Frustrated fans

Outside of the field, the only 16,872 fans of the Melbourne Derby on Friday night should send warning signs to the game’s administrators, indicating that even marquee games feel the strain of the A-League’s ongoing battle for eyeballs and attention.

Problems with the ability of fans to step on the ground also did nothing to bring the league closer to those who actually participated in the game.

In a difficult time for sports, those in power must do everything possible to make it easier for them to participate in A-League games – not to make it more difficult.

Matildas in victorious form

After a chaotic development, the Matildas qualification started on Friday evening, and Ante Milicic’s team started in style.

Led by a hat-trick from Caitlin Foord in the first half – much to the delight of their new employer Arsenal – the Matildas defeated Chinese team Taipei 7-0 in the wet at Campbelltown Stadium.

With the regular starters Ellie Carpenter, Alanna Kennedy and Sam Kerr, who had all held back from the starting eleven, Karly Roestbakken and Jenna McCormick had the opportunity to make their case for continuing the chances of team duty.

However, Australian women face greater challenges. They will play against Thailand on Monday evening before a clash with the PRC on Thursday.

The steel roses of China has reached the last sixteen at the Women’s World Cup last year and is a major challenge for Australian women.

And although it’s less daunting on paper, Matildas fans will still remember the nervous semifinals of the 2018 Asia Cup Chaba Kaew took Australia to punishments.

What a drop

Disappointingly, the Sydney derby, one of the banquet events in the A-League calendar, has been postponed.

The game was scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon, but heavy rain in Sydney was too much for the drainage of the Netstrata Jubilee stadium in the suburb.

“With over 100 millimeters of rainfall in the Sydney region in the past two days and in the interest of the players’ well being, all parties agreed that it was not possible to play the game as planned today,” said A-League boss Greg Said O’Rourke.

“While it is disappointing that an almost sold-out audience cannot see another legendary Sydney derby, it was the right decision to pay as much attention as possible to the fans under the circumstances.”

The date of the reorganization of the game has not yet been determined.

Sponsorship suffers

The damp Sydney derby exacerbated the already challenging week of football The Sydney Morning Herald There was news on Tuesday that Korean automaker Hyundai was ready to end a 15-year relationship with the game in June.

It could be the latest sponsorship exits, including ALDI, Caltex and NAB, that are looking for an exit.

Football shouldn’t be a difficult sale for sponsors.

It is by far the most popular game in the world. In the coming years, the Australian national teams will regularly compete in front of millions of eyeballs.

Those who declare the game to be popular around the world but are not well received by the Australians have forgotten to tell their children that they are still playing in droves.

But ultimately, as any good advertiser will tell you, values ​​are the key to selling yourself effectively in a crowded market.

What is the defining spirit of your product that others want to associate with? What stories are you trying to tell? What’s in his soul

What distinguishes Australian football not only from other sports on the local market, but also from football around the world?

Australian football continues to grapple with these questions, with an apparently endless and vitriolic debate on almost all aspects of the game and an inconsistent messaging that places it behind the eight balls.

A more uniform game can work out a healthy place in the Australian sports landscape if it goes in a common direction.

It can begin to tell the stories of the joy and beauty that those who live it know are there.

We just have to get there.

A-League results:

Friday: Melbourne City 2-1 Melbourne Victory; Perth Glory 4-2 Wellington Phoenix

Saturday: Sydney FC vs. Western Sydney Wanderers (postponed); Brisbane Roar 2-1 Adelaide United

Sunday: Newcastle Jets 4-3 Central Coast Mariners

International:

Friday: Australia 7-0 Chinese Taipei