The hope that VW builds an Atlas Tanoak pick-up is ‘Pretty Much Dead’

Two long years ago I sat in the front seat of the Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak pickup concept at the New York Auto Show with Justin Westbrook and debated the usefulness and necessity of the truck. It really was completely for nothing, as Volkswagen, not surprisingly, almost certainly won’t build.

As a refresher course, the Tanoak was a conceptual, medium-sized truck based on the Volkswagen Atlas crossover. It was powered by the 3.6-liter V6 from VW, good for 276 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. For all purposes, a neat truck. If you like things like that, of course.

In a conversation with Hein’s vice president of Product Marketing and Strategy, Hein Schafer, Autoblog recently reported that the chances of the automaker actually taking the Tanoak into production are “small.”

That is a quote from Autoblog, not from Schafer, for clarity. Autoblog did not quote the man directly in his article, but VWVortex did:

“I think, only in terms of platform constraints, and I think in terms of pure volume capacity to be able to do such a thing, it’s just not a pencil,” Schafer told journalists from the Chicago Auto Show. “So that concept is still almost dead.”

The Tanoak, for those who don’t remember, was an Atlas-based pickup that was about the size of the Honda Ridgeline – which was one of the main blows to it.

“So you actually made a huge investment to deliver a Handa Ridgeline, at best, on what is what? Three, four percent of the segment,” Schafer said. “And that’s the problem. If you don’t do the job right – I mean, how do you handle an F-150 or a Toyota Tundra? “

As with all business decisions, it comes down to time and money. It takes an enormous amount of money to turn the Atlas into a production pickup, and even then Schafer does not believe that it is just as “capable” as trucks with chassis.

The example he gave was the Honda Ridgeline. It is a nice truck that sold 33,334 units last year. But that is compared to the 384,168 CR-Vs, 135,008 Pilots and 99,113 Odysseys that were also sold last year, according to Honda data. The sales figures do not justify the existence of the Tanoak.

VW is also fully committed to EV attacks. With the development of its new MEB platform, the automaker has big plans to launch a whole series of EVs in the coming years. There really seems to be no room [or budget] for a unibody, medium-sized gasoline truck that doesn’t sell well.

Now, a medium or compact electric truck? Hmmm.

