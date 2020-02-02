The Honda e First Drives are on the other side of the Atlantic

Photo: Honda Motor Europe Ltd.

Honda’s first serious attempt at an electric car has excited us since the concept fell back in 2017. When the production version was revealed and Honda announced that the car would not make it to America, it was a real blow. But the car is now in the hands of journalists across the Atlantic and it’s time to take a closer look.

This First Drive video comes from our friends at Autocar. They had the chance to drive the new Honda e in England and give some first impressions. Matt Prior is behind the wheel and gives his thoughts, and it’s a nice overview of what Honda is doing here. Honda opted for a different approach than most other OEMs when building their first regular electric car and opted for a smaller footprint and reach above something more substantial.

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-FR3VJ35zkcY&start=0" data-chomp-id="FR3VJ35zkcY" data-recommend-id="youtube://FR3VJ35zkcY" id="youtube-FR3VJ35zkcY" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

Although a quick spin like this won’t lead to the most thorough assessment of the choices that Honda made with the e, it’s a good chance to get acquainted with the design features that the automaker is experimenting with, since electrification is getting bigger than the regular one car market.

Compared to what companies like Nissan have produced with the Leaf, and what some of the more luxurious manufacturers have to offer, the Honda e seems to be an attempt to take advantage of the packaging options that an electric drive can offer. The car has rear-wheel drive and the lack of a front engine means that the front wheels can dig deep into the lock, creating an impressive small turning circle.

Although the engine is in the back, there is no frunk to be found on the e, a disappointment considering how small the car is. I suppose when a car looks just as good as the e, shape can sometimes get the best function.

Inside, the large screens that make up the dashboard seem attractive and largely easy to use, although Prior does have a preference for the smartphone integration program he uses (he doesn’t indicate whether it is Apple carPlay or Android Auto) over the native GUI . That said, he appreciates the smaller screens on the sides of the dashboard that show the input of the side-mounted cameras that replace the exterior mirrors on the e. He says they were much easier to get used to than he had expected, which is a good omen for further applications of the technology because aerodynamics will require the drop of exterior mirrors in the future.

One point that Prior lingers is the reach. Honda says that the 35.5 kW battery in the e accounts for around 125 miles on a charge although Prior was unable to manage that number entirely. A few of us here at Jalopnik have argued that fear over a smaller range is something that should happen to people and that the range numbers that hit manufacturers should be

The last thing is the price. The car costs almost double what a Honda Fit, about the same size as the e, would do in the UK and is generally less practical, both in terms of interior and range. That may seem like a problem for many buyers, but I believe that most people who look at the e are looking for an electric car, not a B-segment Honda, so I think it should be good in terms of sales.

I would say that Matt’s lack of what the Honda e has to offer is a good start for us, but hopefully we get our own chance with the quirky little car soon enough and we can offer our own perspective.

