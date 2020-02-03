The Holocaust Museum of Israel apologizes for inaccurate videos paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

February 3, 2020

JERUSALEM – Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Memorial of Israel, issued an apology on Monday for videos presented at a ceremony attended by world leaders last month and said they contained “some inaccuracies.”

Dan Michman, head of Yad Vashem’s International Institute for Holocaust Research, said in a statement that several short films broadcast on the World Holocaust Forum that were meant to provide a summary of the Second World War “contained a number of inaccuracies that resulted in a partial and unbalanced presentation of the historical facts. “

The January 23 event in Jerusalem was the largest gathering of its kind and organized 45 world leaders, including the British Prince Charles, the American Vice-President Mike Pence, the French President Emmanuel Macron, the Russian President Vladimir Putin and the German President Frank- Walter Steinmeier.

Yad Vashem said the videos were neglected to mention the division of Poland between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union in 1939 or the capture of Nazi Germany in Western Europe in 1940, showed incorrect borders of Poland and designated concentration camps as extermination camps .