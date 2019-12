Loading...

The holiday trip is underway

Updated: 5:24 AM EST December 20, 2019

Hide transcript

Show transcript

WITH WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT THIS YEAR. Good morning. I was going to say that the fever starts today, but in reality the fever started a little earlier than I thought. MANY PEOPLE WE HAVE SEEN GUYS WALKING WITH A VERY HOLIDAY HOLIDAY SWEATSHIRT LEAVING THE CITY. AAA SAYS THAT THIS COULD BE A YEAR OF POTENTIAL REGISTRATION. WISH TO PREPARE FOR DECEMBER 22, THE MOST BUSY TRAVEL DAY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON SINCE MOST TRAVELERS LEAVE TWO TO FOUR DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS. THE MAJOR MAJOR BUT ALSO AAA SAYS WHEN THE DRIVERS OF DECEMBER 26 AND 27 MAY COME HOME FOR THE VACATION, THE NORMAL TRAVEL TIME MAY BE FOLDED. Start early and you will end up with more headaches. WE ALL KNOW IT ONLY PASS YOUR PATIENCE. I HAVE HEARD THAT VARIOUS PEOPLE HAVE A TIGHTED SITUATION THAT TRY TO PASS FOR SAFETY AND CONTROL

The holiday trip is underway

Updated: 5:24 AM EST December 20, 2019

Holiday travel fever is at Boston Logan International Airport.

Holiday travel fever is at Boston Logan International Airport.

.