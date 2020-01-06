The Hockey Cake: Bakkerijfout spoils the birthday cake of the young Leafs fan

Loading...

In 1979 author Roch Carrier famously wrote a story about a young hockey fan who accidentally receives the shirt from the wrong team by mail, to his annoyance.

The eight-year-old Jacob Bertrand of Mascouche, Que., A suburb to the north-east of Montreal, can handle each other all too well.

Bertrand, a Toronto Maple Leafs fan deep in the territory of Montreal Canadiens, was spoiled his eighth birthday at the weekend with some unsuccessful images on his birthday cake.

His stepmother, Tania Levesque, ordered the cake from a local bakery and asked for the coat of arms of Bertrand’s favorite team on it, just to receive one with the logo of Maple Leaf Foods, a packaged meat company.

“The bakery clearly went on Google to find the logo, but didn’t write” Toronto, “Levesque said in a Facebook post.

“This birthday is sponsored by Maple Leaf Foods.”

The post of Levesque, with an image of the red-leaved cake, has collected more than 1,400 shares and 500 responses since Monday afternoon.

The mistake came as a surprise because the bakery had correctly placed the logo of the hockey team on a cake for Jacob’s seventh birthday.

Jacob refused to eat the cake, although his friends did not.