First of all, let me be clear that although I am talking about WD-40, a commercially available product, I am not interested in any way whether you buy it or not. This is not sponsored content and I don’t have a dog in this pond. I don’t care if you never, ever again, ever buy WD-40 for use in your car projects, just to bully me, and maybe even do your best to make sure that no one you know ever buys it. That’s fine. Just try. I just want to talk about the history of WD-40, which I think is interesting unexpected.

Here’s the big clue about what makes the origin of the anti-squeaky, stuck bolt-release spray so interesting: the company that made it was originally called Rocket Chemical Company because they made chemicals for rockets.

In particular, they made a chemical for a certain rocket, the Atlas rocket. Although many of us consider Atlases to be the rockets that launched some of the early Mercury astronauts into space, the Atlas started as a rocket and was the first operational intercontinental ballistic missile.

As a rocket, Atlassen was expected to be built and ready to wait indefinitely, but ready to launch in case everything went terribly wrong and the United States decided it was necessary to launch some nuclear bombs on someone halfway through the world.

As you can imagine, a rocket awaiting use is prone to corrosion and rust, which is bad for the types of delicate exploding parts on a rocket, so a way to inhibit that corrosion and rust on the outer skin of the rocket would be needed to be.

This is what the Rocket Chemical Company has come up with: a coating for Atlas rockets that prevent rust and corrosion. The WD part of the name was descriptive of what the coating did water, that was Displace, and it took the company 40 attempts to get it right. I bet you can figure it out there.

The Rocket Chemical company soon discovered that employees took WD-40 home for their own personal and highly erotic (unproven) use, and began commercializing it in cans from 1958.

Early WD-40 cans contained a rocket silhouette in the logo, which gives some idea about the origin of the product, although more recent logo updates give no idea about the origin of the product.

In 1969 the company finally changed their name from Rocket Chemical Company to WD-40, because it remained their only product. That is also interesting, I think, that a company like this could focus entirely on one niche product – be it a product with a fairly unlimited set of possible usage scenarios, because all sorts of things can get stuck or beep or possibly rust, or just general lubrication.

The WD-40 formula is secret.

They also don’t like the rumor that the smell of the WD-40 makes most people wet.

So there you go – this hugely popular and common product – a 1993 study found that it was found in four of the five American homes – started as something that only a small proportion of Americans would ever encounter, since rocket possession is Still, you know quite low, and became one of the most common products ever.

Strange right? I thought so. Oh, and again, you don’t have to buy the stuff. Your decision.

