The history of the Xbox

The current generation of Microsoft’s Xbox game console is nearing its end, and it’s hard to believe it’s 18 years since the first system arrived.

We don’t know if Microsoft will be able to turn its next Xbox into the new must-have console, but we do know that there is no shortage of highs, lows and Halo-filled moments to keep things interesting for the past ten years. Xbox fans

To provide some extra perspective on what is needed to reach this point in the evolution of the Xbox, we have compiled a brief history of the celebrated consoles from Microsoft.

The early years

The idea that Microsoft should develop its own game console began to gain momentum back in 1998, with Kevin Bachus, Seamus Blackley, Otto Berkes, and Ted Hase forming the software console’s first console team after successfully pitching their idea to Bill Gates. Originally called the DirectX Box, the console was intended as the first game system to be built like a PC and to bring all the flexibility and power of a gaming system to the console market.

The system would run on Windows 2000, making it easier for traditional PC software developers to work within the console architecture and more than twice as much processing power as the leading PlayStation 2. Despite the marketing team’s conviction that the abbreviated ” Xbox “name would not fly, the label went well with focus groups, giving the company one of the last elements it needed to pull back the curtain for its creation: a catchy name.

Just two years later, Microsoft was ready to be public with its console, and that is exactly what Bill Gates did at the Game Developers Conference in 2000. The vastly improved system specifications and the potential for both online play and internal storage of downloaded content – games and media – Gates managed to attract the world’s attention. Many remained skeptical of what they saw and saw nothing more than a chic PC dressed as a game console.

Microsoft continued to push the envelope on both the console and the marketing budget with a few demonstrations at the Electronic Entertainment Expo a few months later. There, the Xbox developer first made contact with Bungie Studios, the makers of a third-person shooter Halo: Combat Evolved. The $ 30 million purchase of Bungie by Microsoft made headlines in the gaming industry a short time later, but it was Bungie’s decision to adjust Halo to maximize the capabilities of the new console and make it a first-person shooter out of it. This was the move that helped write history.

Almost a year later, with the help of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Bill Gates unveiled the final design of the Xbox at the 2001 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, along with the official release date of the system.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMZa-tNwAzQ (/ embed)

The big day is coming

On November 14, the Times Square division of Toys “R” Us played the official launch of the Xbox. Bill Gates came to start the big gaming experiment of his company. Concerns about the appearance and design of the system, as well as the $ 299 price tag, declined with more than 1 million Xbox consoles flying off the shelves in the next three weeks.

An important part of the console’s success was the popularity of its flagship game, Halo, which offered the one-two punch of both to be exclusive to the Xbox and one of the most compelling, groundbreaking titles of the first-person shooter in years on the planks . The Halo sale shattered all previous records, with more than 1 million copies of the game being sold in the first few months after the release. It may not seem that much according to today’s standards, but getting the million units back then was unheard of.

Rough waters

Xbox release dates in Japan (February 22, 2002) and Europe (March 14, 2002) soon followed, although the system could not catch fire in either of the two regions with the same energy that fueled the arrival in North America. In Japan, only 123,000 Xbox units were sold in the first week of release, confirming Microsoft’s fear that the system would have a hard time breaking into the notoriously difficult overseas market.

Although the Xbox was apparently sold well in North America, the overall launch turned out to be troubling for Microsoft, whose expectations for the system were high by the standards of each console – let alone a brand new system. The high production costs of the Xbox have not done the maker any good, which makes the next major event in the timeline of the system even more surprising.

On April 18, 2002, Microsoft lowered the price of the Xbox from $ 299 to $ 199. Although the dramatic fall in prices made it nearly impossible for the company to make any profit from selling the system, the move succeeded in getting more households to to encourage you to take an Xbox home. It also enabled the Xbox to outsource the just-released Nintendo GameCube in the following years, making the Xbox a force to be reckoned with in the console wars.

It’s alive!

Undoubtedly the most important event in the evolution of the Xbox and the growth of Microsoft’s place in the gaming industry took place on the first anniversary of the console with the launch of Xbox Live.

Microsoft’s long-rumored online gaming network had already started the beta testing phase in August 2002, but the system was made public in November with the Xbox Live Starter Kit. Early adopters were treated to a multiplayer gaming experience that was completely new to the console industry, in which players compete against competitors from around the world in a common environment. In addition to being able to connect with friends (and strangers), Xbox Live also made it possible to download new content and take multiplayer interaction to a new level.

With over 150,000 subscribers in the first week, Xbox Live was an absolute success and the numbers continued to grow exponentially for Microsoft’s online gaming network in the coming years.

An end in sight

While the Xbox fan base continued to grow with the addition of Xbox Live, it wasn’t just sunshine and sales in the coming years. In February 2003, Microsoft had already started planning for the next generation Xbox, then code-named ‘Xenon’.

Popular game developer Electronic Arts ran into problems with the subscription-based structure of Xbox Live and opted to release their popular Madden Xbox football games in 2003, but a year later a deal with Microsoft. On top of everything else, the company continued to lose money on every console sold, and by 2004, the technology that was once the system’s biggest selling point had become one of the most frustrating limitations.

Yet Microsoft advanced with new features aimed at making the Xbox – and its heirs – the all-in-one online media hub that it should always have been, with the launch of the Xbox Live Arcade in November 2004.

Not done yet

Despite reports about the next big thing that arrived every day, the launch of Halo 2 proved that rumors about the downfall of the Xbox were greatly exaggerated – amounting to more than 2.5 million units sold in the first 24 hours the game became available used to be. The long-awaited follow-up with the $ 125 million in sales made it the most successful launch of any entertainment product (game, film, or music album) in consumer history up to that point.

The success of Halo 2 was in stark contrast to the struggling sale of the Xbox itself, which cost Microsoft considerably more to produce than it could ever achieve with the sale.

The next X and the end of an era

On May 12, 2005, Microsoft unveiled the Xbox 360, the next generation of its game console. With plans to release the 360 ​​in November, the company clearly hoped that an early debut – almost a full year before the PlayStation 3 and Nintendo Wii were planned – would put the 360 ​​in a good position to market. dominate. It also meant that the original Xbox was written on the wall.

Later that year, production of the Xbox officially stopped, with the final number of consoles sold at around 24 million units. Although this was nothing to spot, the number fell far short of Microsoft’s initial prediction of 50 million Xbox consoles in households around the world. It was nowhere near the sales totals of the PS2, which sold more than 153 million units, but the Xbox sold both Nintendo’s GameCube (which sold 21 million) and Sega’s Dreamcast (which sold only 10.6 million). The last game produced for the Xbox in North America, Madden 09, was released in August 2008 and support for the system was discontinued in March 2009. The final nail in the console’s chest was hammered on April 14, 2010, with access to Xbox Live eliminated for the original Xbox.

Many sales, many problems

The release of the Xbox 360 in the US on November 22, 2005, and in Europe and Japan the following month, resulted in sales in almost every market except Japan, where the system still struggled to find an audience. By the end of 2005, more than 1.5 million consoles had been shipped, making the system well on its way to becoming the new master of the console castle. But in the rush to get the 360 ​​into households, some serious problems with the system got underway.

Not long after the 360 ​​hit the market, the term “Red Ring of Death” began to send shivers down the backs of Xbox gamers. Among the various hardware and software issues that had ravaged the early models of the 360, a particularly nasty problem caused the entire system to encounter a fatal error and owners giving a red light ring around the console’s power button . The various errors in these early models forced Microsoft to repair and replace countless systems, and eventually led to an extension of the console’s warranty to take into account all issues.

Even with all the problems for early adopters of the system, the 360 ​​sold amazingly well. And by January 2010, more than 39 million units had found their way to households.

A new toy and a new look

In both 2009 and 2010, June turned out to be an important month for the 360. First, the periphery for motion and voice control that would eventually become Kinect was announced in June 2009 at the E3 convention that year. Originally labeled as “Project Natal” (Microsoft often used cities as code names and the Brazilian city of Natal was chosen to honor Brazilian-born project director Alex Kipman), the device was expected to revolutionize the way 360 -owners with both their console and the media connected to it. The Kinect hit the shelves in November of that year.

A year after the Kinect was announced, Microsoft announced that the Xbox 360 would be a big new design, with a thinner housing, improved internal specifications, additional USB ports and built-in WiFi. The “Xbox 360 S” came out a few days later on June 18, 2010.

Everything new is old again

Given the four years between the release of the first Xbox and the arrival of its successor, it is no surprise that after six years in March 2011 rumors began to circulate that the 360 ​​was on its way and Microsoft was already working hard on the next console. The first set of reports popped up on (from all places) LinkedIn, where various designers and developers added vague descriptions of a mysterious new project they were working on with Microsoft. The rumor train on the internet could not be stopped when it started to puff and soon the new console even had an unofficial code name: ‘Xbox 720’.

Even with the rumors of the next generation, the sale of the 360 ​​continued to confirm Microsoft’s strong position in the console gaming industry, and by September 2012, the company announced it had reached 70 million in units sold, and by December had that number jumped to 75 million. Although the sale of the 360 ​​lagged behind the Nintendo Wii, which sold nearly 100 million, it has outpaced the Ps3 by around 5 million. This news was followed a month later by the debut of Xbox Music and Xbox Video, the new media services from Microsoft that not only replaced the existing services on the Xbox, but also offered an attractive Apple-style integration on all devices with Windows software .

Let’s start again

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0HgsIf-ps4 (/ embed)

In May 2013, Microsoft finally revealed what the next step was for the Xbox brand, and it didn’t leave players particularly happy. Xbox boss Don Mattrick unveiled the following console – the Xbox One – in addition to an improved version of Kinect and unprecedented support for television integration.

At first glance, the system seemed to have a chance to compete with the PlayStation 4, which was announced earlier that year, but rumors swirled about the Xbox One that might need an online connection and overshadowed used game sales. system itself.

When Microsoft brought the Xbox One to E3 the following month, it didn’t get any easier. Traditionally, Microsoft had its presentation for Sony and unveiled a $ 500 prize for its console, bundling Kinect with each system. Later that night, however, Sony not only confirmed that there would be no online requirements or restrictions for used games with the PlayStation 4, but that it would only cost $ 400. If there ever was a knockout at a press conference, this seemed to be it.

Just after E3, Mattrick revealed that it would change course with regard to online connection requirements and used games, working instead as they did on the Xbox 360. Shortly afterwards he was gone, and after more executive shake-ups in the division, Phil Spencer eventually became Head of Xbox – a position he still holds today.

An underdog

Les Shu / digital trends

Despite the renewed enthusiasm with the Xbox brand following the decision to remove consumer unfriendly features, the Xbox One has an almost constant battle to match the sale of the PlayStation 4. The line-up of the exclusive game system is extremely limited, with that of Microsoft first-party development teams that could not compete with the much larger collection of Sony studios, and many of the best games of the Xbox One were also released on PC .

Second, however, also led to an enormous amount of innovation from Microsoft. The company made almost all of its first-party games platform-independent, allowing friends on PC and Xbox One to play together and even players to switch between the two platforms without losing progress. It also introduced Xbox Game Pass, a program that gives subscribers unlimited access to a vault of older Xbox games, as well as day-one access to the latest releases.

A mid-generation innovation also helped to make Xbox One hardware as attractive – if not more – than PlayStation 4. The updated Xbox One S significantly shrunk the system, adding HDR support and a 4K Blu-ray player, while the Xbox One X was the most powerful console in the world at the time of release. It’s suitable for native 4K gaming, something that no other game console can do on a regular basis, and the use of vapor cooling made the console even smaller than the Xbox One S.

A better future

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzV_xrisMko (/ embed)

Despite the sales battle for the Xbox One, Xbox fans have reason to be enthusiastic about the future. At E3 2018, Phil Spencer confirmed that he had teams working on creating the next generation of Xbox systems, but unlike in the past, it doesn’t look like there will be one console – there might be more than one .

Initially known under the internal development name ‘Scarlett’, Microsoft officially unveiled the Xbox Series X at the Game Awards 2019. The console represents a significant boost in power from the Xbox One X, with 6DDR6 RAM, 12 TFLOPS GPU-power, an NVMe SSD and support for 8K resolution. It is marketed as the world’s most powerful console, with speculation that it could become even more powerful than Sony’s PlayStation 5. Given the PS5’s ray-tracing capabilities and its own support for 8K resolution, that would be a whole achievement.

The Xbox series X leaves the sleek design of the Xbox One S and Xbox One X behind for something much larger. The system looks like a PC tower, but can still be placed on its side and has a large number of vents to keep itself cool. The console will be packaged with a new controller that usually resembles the controller design of the Xbox One, but with a special sharing button similar to the Nintendo Switch and PS4. The directional pad has also been changed to look more like the Xbox Elite controller, but the face buttons, sticks, triggers and shoulder buttons remain very similar to the Xbox One design.

The following console generation is not called “Xbox Series X” for Microsoft. Instead, that is just one of what could be multiple systems, and the generation is simply called Xbox instead. This apparently confirms earlier reports that Microsoft has a second, considerably less powerful machine that omits a disk drive and is offered at a discounted price. This would allow players to access the new ecosystem faster, and their own exclusive Xbox consoles will also be compatible with Xbox One systems for at least a year after the launch of the Series X. This includes Halo Infinite, which also includes PCs coming.

We know that Microsoft is busy streaming via its Project xCloud initiative. The project allows players to enjoy Xbox games on a wide range of devices, including telephones, while still being able to use a traditional controller if they wish. CEO Satya Nadella said the company internally referred to the program as “Netflix for games.” There is currently a preview period with around 50 games available for testing, and is facing competition from Google Stages. With Stages struggling, Microsoft has a chance to win on both the traditional and the cloud gaming front.

If there are several systems in the making, it seems that Microsoft is finally listening to its audience. Instead of giving players a one-size-fits-all machine, Microsoft has the potential to better meet their needs, which could help put the Xbox back on top.

Recommendations from the editors