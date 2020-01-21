The history of money: NPR

What if our economy is not based on traditional theories of rational behavior, but on narratives and psychology?

Many people think that the economy follows a number of fairly scientific principles.

We buy more when things are cheap. We buy less when they are expensive. Companies hire more people when it looks like the economy is growing. They reduce when it looks like things are going to end up in the tank. Or say you are responsible for the Federal Reserve. Economic indicators help decide whether to raise or lower interest rates.

All of this seems very rational, very mathematical.

But Nobel laureate and economist Robert Shiller suggests that this way of thinking might be too narrow.

This week on Hidden Brain, we talk to Shiller about the role that stories play in our business life – not just about the purchases we make as individuals, but about the fate of entire economies.

Then we go further back in time to investigate a story about what the world looked like before money was invented. It is a story based on the idea of ​​barter.

“It goes something like this: If I initially had something you needed before there was money, I would approach you with this thing and see if you had something that I needed,” says anthropologist Bill Maurer.

“The problem is that when we look around the world and in the historical and archaeological records for such direct barter deals, we find nothing.”

Maurer questions established ideas about the origins of the currency and examines the connection between money and relationships.

“Society is a matter of ongoing, ongoing relationships. Settling and settling debts, over and over and over and over and over and over.”

